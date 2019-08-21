Make it an Autumn to Remember at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has events to make this autumn season one to remember.

All good things must come to an end including the summer season, but The Houstonian has several events lined up that will make this fall season one to remember.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dog days of summer are almost over and everyone is ready to usher in cooler temps, pumpkin spice and everything nice. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has curated a bevy of events that will make taking advantage Houston’s autumn season easy, enjoyable and above all, luxurious. Explore these and many more special offers at The Houstonian.

Autumn Awakening Weekend Package

Immerse yourself in our revitalizing weekend package designed as the perfect fall detox with a private Autumn Equinox Yoga session and a self-heating mud body treatment at Trellis Spa. The unique “cocoon” treatment prevents cellular fatigue and is designed to pull away tension and impurities leaving you re-mineralized and oxygenated. Try a complimentary Meditation or “Breathe, Move & Flow” class with your complimentary Chai Spice Smoothie at the exclusive Houstonian Club, and you will be rejuvenated and ready for the holiday rush.

Special weekend rate for deluxe accommodations, Friday, Saturday or Sunday from September through November. Add a private consultation for a fast or cleanse program or individualized program for weight loss, hormone balance or anti-inflammation with The Houstonian’s registered licensed dietician to cap off the weekend.

Autumn Awakening Weekend Package Includes:

• Houstonian Fresh Fruit amenity upon arrival

• Private Autumn Equinox Yoga session with a Houstonian Club yoga professional

• 50-minute Tension Relief Cocoon Body Treatment at Trellis Spa per guest

• One Chai Spice Smoothie per guest from Center Court Café

• Complimentary access to the exclusive Houstonian Club



Karbach Home Run Package

Get ready for some local fun and flavor! Enjoy a Houston Astros game on state-of-the-art TV’s in The Bar and crack open a couple of cold Karbach Crawford Bock beers! This hometown favorite made its debut at the 2019 Astros Fan Fest and raises funds for the Astros Foundation. Guests will also receive a Karbach gift-pack that includes two classic Karbach pilsner glasses and a tour of the Karbach Brewery, located just 10 minutes from The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa.

Karbach Home Run Package Includes:

• Deluxe Accommodations

• Two Karbach Beers at The Bar at The Houstonian

• Karbach Gift Pack that includes two classic pilsner glasses

• Complimentary Transportation to the Karbach Brewery for tour

• Complimentary access to the exclusive Houstonian Club and resort pools



Southern Smoke Festival Package

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is proud to be a sponsor of the popular Southern Smoke Festival. Located only 10 minutes from the festival grounds guests can stay at the iconic Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa and enjoy four on-site restaurants, classic bars, and access to the exclusive Houstonian Club.

Southern Smoke Festival Package Includes:

• Deluxe accommodations October 4-7

• Texas-themed arrival amenity

• Two complimentary cocktails at The Bar

• Three resort pools and complimentary use of the exclusive Houstonian Club

• Complimentary self-parking



Fast & Fabulous Weekend

The Houstonian Hotel celebrates fast, exotic and ultra-luxury cars with two fabulous events, September 19-23, to kick off the 2019 Houston Exotic Auto Festival. Event guests will have a chance to win a Fast & Fabulous Weekend at The Houstonian that includes a Porsche Macan or Lamborghini Urus weekend experience.

Hotel guests will see the newest exotics and super cars from Lamborghini Houston, the ultra-luxury automobiles of Rolls-Royce North Houston, and the thrilling model lineup from Porsche of North Houston, courtesy of indiGO Auto Group.

Racing Series Kick-Off Dinner

Fast & Fabulous Weekend exotic car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy fabulous food and Keven Buckler Adobe Road “Racing Series” Wines at the Racing Series Kick-off Dinner on Saturday, September 21, 7-9 p.m. in the Hearth Room at TRIBUTE.

Miraval Brunch at The Manor House

Bountiful bunch, Miraval bubbles and beautiful cars will also be available to enjoy as part of the Fast & Fabulous Weekend on September 22, from 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m. at the Historic Manor House at The Houstonian.



Paul Hobbs Wine Dinner

Join us for an evening discovering the textures and flavors of the Paul Hobbs Winery. California meets Texas as hosts Chris Hobbs and Houstonian Sommelier Vanessa Boyd showcase special vintages paired with four courses presented by Executive Chef Neal Cox.

Paul Hobbs Wine Dinner Details:

• September 20, 2019

• The Hearth Room, located in TRIBUTE.

• 6:30 – 9 p.m.

• Reservations required



Nature Hikes

Join Nature Scout Kelly for a morning of outdoor fun to explore plants, trees, animals and nature found along the wooded trail of The Houstonian property. Complimentary for Hotels Guests and Club members on Saturday & Sunday mornings in September & October from 9 to 10 a.m.



Nature Hike Breakfast in TRIBUTE.

• Only $16 + per adult and $9 for children ages 5-12 years.

• Includes kids craft project.

• Reservations are requested for hike (complimentary) and/or breakfast.

• Breakfast includes entreé and non-alcoholic beverage. Members First discount not applicable to special breakfast pricing.



