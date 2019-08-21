Media Alert - Don't Miss This Thursday's First BootDaddy Benefit Bash
A new annual benefit sponsored by PFI WesternStore supporting the Western Sports Foundation and Good Samaritan Boys Ranch.
First BootDaddy Benefit Bash
Thursday, August 22nd, 6pm
Springfield Riding Club 5964 HWY NN, Rogersville, MO
Special guests
include PBR World Champion Bull Riders J.B. Mauney, 2X PBR World Champion, Adrian Moraes, 3X World Champion, Kody Lostroh, PBR World Champion, Silvano Alves, 3x PBR World Champion, Luke Snyder, PBR Ring of Honor, Chase Outlaw, Currently #4 PBR Rider.
Featured live auction items: George Strait Signed Guitar, George Strait Concert Trip, 2019 PBR World Finals Trip, 10-2-4 Ranch Texas Hunting Trip, Tracker Off Road 570 ATV, and much more!
The party and benefit features photo sessions and rider chats with PBR World Champion Bull Riders, dinner, live entertainment, open bar, and silent & live auctions.
All proceeds will be donated to the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch to help troubled youth in Missouri, as well as the Western Sports Foundation that supports total athlete wellness for those competing in Western lifestyle sports.
For more information contact Cortney Little at (417) 773-2923 or email cortney@pfiwestern.com
About Western Sports Foundation (WSF)
Western Sports Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the overall success of western sports athletes by advancing their health and well-being. WSF pursues its mission by providing medical, life counseling and financial resources to meet immediate needs and prepare for life beyond competition. To learn more and support of WSF’s mission, visit www.westernsportsfoundation.org
Mark Dobosz
Western Sports Foundation
+1 941-232-4447
email us here
