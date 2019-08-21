Shinning the Light on Women in STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

Jonha Richman, venture partner at JJRichman Melissa Coats, Licensed Professional Counselor Dr. Leesha M Ellis-Cox, MD, MPH, LLC

Expanding the positive environment for women in STEM through social media branding

Successful leaders are those who inspire and influence people to take positive actions.” — Jonha Richman, venture partner at JJRichman

STEM – Stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. These sectors had previously been the 'land of man' with very few women in the sectors, most of which weren't even welcome. The tide is changing and Fotis Georgiadis is helping speed this along by bringing to the forefront the impact and gains women have made in the field.Fotis Georgiadis recently interviewed Jonha Richman, venture partner at JJRichman. Discussions covered a number of topics, one of which is highlighted below, how Jonha Richman found her calling in the technology sector."Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?I started working at the age 17 where I juggled between studies and work. Such experience earlier on in my life has helped me appreciate the importance of hard work and persistence.I then found my calling in public relations and partnerships as I’ve worked with traditional advertising companies with digital transformation campaigns and influencer marketing. I’ve worked on global marketing and partnerships campaigns for the US, Europe, and Asia.While most of the companies I work with currently tap into my expertise and network in the media and PR industries, I also advice companies in business development & partnerships.I’ve helped put together the strategy and implementation that helped achieve having IKEA reach 35,000 stories written about the brand and reach 3.7 million in a span of 9 days in Singapore and Malaysia.” - The rest of the interview can be read here This gives insight into Jonha Richman and her extensive talent. Continuing on the same subject matter, STEM, Fotis Georgiadis interviewed Melissa Coats, a Licensed Professional Counselor specializing in anxiety management and sex therapy. Details on the beginnings of her career path are highlighted here:“Thank you so much for joining us! I’d love to begin by asking you to give us the backstory as to what brought you to this specific career path.I consider myself very fortunate in that I have known since I was young what I wanted to do with my life. As soon as I found out that veterinarians don’t get to just play with puppies all day, I was also beginning to figure out how much I loved to hear people’s stories. My mother always told me “everyone has a story.” She wanted me to consider that I never truly had all the facts about a person, so judgment was unproductive. But it was also an incredible gift she gave me, to be able to appreciate another’s experience; their journeys, pains, triumphs, fears, loves, and lessons.I had seen my own therapist from a young age and I always thought how incredible it would be to help people feel better. Not in a medical sort of way, but in a soul capacity. Come to find out, the journey to becoming a therapist is filled with all sorts of self-exploration and discovery. It is not always an easy process. But it felt significant for me to participate in the journey that I would one day ask my clients to take. For that reason, I am continually in my own therapy. I am completely and utterly in love with my job. It is after all, one of the biggest relationships we will have in our lifetime. I consider it a great honor that people trust me with their stories and allow me to be a part of a chapter in their lives.” - Complete interview can be read here Continual exposure of the positive impact of women in STEM through the use of social media branding by Fotis Georgiadis will help thousand and maybe millions of girls and women take the leap of faith required to break in to still mostly male dominated markets. Below is a snippet of Fotis Georgiadis’ interview with Dr. Leesha, Leesha M Ellis-Cox, MD, MPH, LLC.“Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?I fell in love with science at an early age. My first love was rocks and fossils, so I imagined myself as an archaeologist, discovering a giant dinosaur fossil. Then I wanted to follow in the footsteps of Jacques Cousteau, the famous oceanographer, except that I’m afraid of sharks. Then, I fell in love with medicine because of the heart and compassion of my childhood pediatrician, Dr. Burroughs. Pediatrics stuck [...] While on my child psychiatry rotation, I met a 12-year-old boy who was admitted to the hospital after he laid down in the middle street hoping a car would run over him and kill him. We began talking and he began to open up to me. I watched him slowly get better, his confidence growing and his smile returning as his depression began to improve. We worked as a team, the psychiatrist, the therapist, the nurse, me, the medical student, and this young man. He got better, and his transformation was almost magical. It was then I realized that psychiatry was for me.” - Check out the rest of the interview here If the journey is made available, people will take it. Fotis Georgiadis is helping change the stigma and open the doors for girls and women by disseminating the interviews he has done across the social media spectrum.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.



