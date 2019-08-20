Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Completes Sale to Chick Fil A

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Thamaravelil and Matthew Cravey of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. represented the Seller, Moore Medical Plaza, LLC, in the sale of 13701 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX.The property was a medical complex leased to numerous doctors. Chick Fil A retained Cravey to manage the complex until all of the doctors could be relocated before the complex was torn down to make way for the new Chick Fil A restaurant to be built. “This was a long time coming,” Matthew Cravey said, President of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Chick Fil A opened its doors to the public in July 2019. Chick-fil-A is the largest chicken, and the third largest American fast food restaurant chain, serving communities across the country with more than 2,400 restaurants. Their headquarters are in Atlanta, Georgia. https://www.chick-fil-a.com/ This is the second transaction resulting in a Chick Fil A that Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. has been involved in Corpus Christi, TX.About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/

Cravey Real Estate Company Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.