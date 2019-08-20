Econoday Inc. and The Hightower Report Announce Strategic Partnership to offer Agriculture Economic Calendar

Econoday

Econoday and The Hightower Report are jointly launching an Agriculture Economic Calendar for 2019. The data will be consumable via HTML calendar format or API.

“We are thrilled to be working with Dave and his team at The Hightower Report. They are the “Gold Standard” for economic research focusing on the commodity and financial futures markets”.” — Michael Milmoe, President of Econoday

LAFAYETTE , CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Econoday Inc. and The Hightower Report are jointly launching an Agriculture Economic Calendar for 2019. The data will be consumable via HTML calendar format, XML Data Feed or JSON restful API suite.

Michael Milmoe, President of Econoday said, “We are thrilled to be working with Dave and his team at The Hightower Report. They are the “Gold Standard” for economic research focusing on the commodity and financial futures markets”. “The combination of The Hightower Report research and Econoday Data delivery platform is a perfect match”.

Dave Hightower, Founder of The Hightower Report stated. “Many of our clients had requested a digital delivery of the Agriculture Economic Calendar over the years and with our Partnership, with Econoday we can deliver it on a World-Class platform”.



About Econoday, Inc.

Econoday is a technology and information company that has been serving the financial industry for over 25 years. Econoday is one of the leading providers of global economic data, with a vast archive of data and analysis used in creating innovative product solutions for the financial industry. Top online brokerage firms including Fidelity and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as well as major online media websites such as Barron’s, Nasdaq, Tradeweb, and WSJ have relied on Econoday for their economic calendar. Econoday provides comprehensive coverage of key economic indicators and events for all of the major investor countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Eurozone, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States. Learn more by visiting http://www.econoday.com.

About The Hightower Report

In 1990, Dave Hightower and Terry Roggensack recognized the need for a strong, independent research firm in the commodity and financial futures markets. They started The Hightower Report so that individual investors, as well as commercial producers and end-users, would have access to research that focused specifically on commodities and financial futures yet independent of any brokerage firm or exchange. Dave & Terry’s use of fundamental and technical analysis in conjunction with their deep market experience has enabled them to forge one of the premiere commodity research firms in the industry. The Hightower Report broadcasts comprehensive daily research reports to over 3000 locations in 45 countries worldwide. Learn more by visiting https://hightowerreport.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.