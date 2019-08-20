First Performance Announces Participation in the 19th Annual CLAB2019 Financial Technology and Innovation Conference

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Performance , a global provider of digital-first payments technology, announced today that the company will participate in the 19th Annual CLAB2019 Financial Technology and Innovation Conference held September 4-6, 2019 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood Florida.CLAB2019 is LATAM’s largest technology and innovation event featuring networking and learning platforms for the financial industry. The three-day event enables participants to hear from innovators through powerful keynote sessions, panel discussions, and intensive targeted breakouts covering the latest, most compelling, and relevant digital financial industry topics. The conference provides the tools needed to address new threats, adopt emerging technologies, and connect with industry leaders.The global digital banking market is forecasted to reach $9 trillion dollars by 2024, with 8% annual growth. Consumers have many digital options and are demanding consistent, channel-optimized experiences with the utmost convenience. Partnering with First Performance enables banks and processors to meet the immediate and future demands of these consumers.“We’ve been partnering with Latin American banks and processors, delivering the next-generation of card controls and digital engagement with great success," said Ben Psillas, First Performance Chief Executive Officer. “Today, there are more alliances and synergies between banks and fintechs, than competition. The conference enables us to showcase the platform’s newest digital capabilities that help to increase cardholder engagement, improve the user experience, and reduce costs. Visit First Performance at Booth #197 to view the power of our platform.”###About First PerformanceFirst Performance is an enterprise software company developing the next generation of card controls and digital engagement as a turnkey white label solution for global processors and banks. Our API platform empowers cardholders to use, manage, and control their finances digitally, in real time. The platform integrates with institutions’ existing digital channels and works across all card portfolios. www.FirstPerformance.com About FIBA Founded in 1979, the Florida International Bankers Association is a non-profit trade association dedicated to providing international banking and financial services professionals throughout the world with high quality industry education and accreditation, unparalleled networking opportunities through premier industry events and conferences, and effective legislative advocacy at the state and federal levels. www.fiba.net About FELABAN The Federation of Latin American Banks is a non-profit entity founded by banking associations and other agencies from 19 Latin American countries in Mar del Plata, Argentina, in 1965, and it includes over 500 regional banks. www.felaban.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.