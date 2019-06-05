First Performance Appoints New CEO to Accelerate Company Growth and Continuous Innovation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Performance, a global provider of digital-first payments technology today announced that William Hernandez, President and CEO has resigned, and Ben Psillas, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, has been promoted to President and CEO.“The Board’s grateful for Bill’s service and leadership over the last several years,” said Gary Palmer, the company’s Chairman. “We support Bill’s decision and recognize his tireless dedication and thoughtfulness that has brought First Performance to where we are today. We wish him the best and respect his decision.” Commenting on Ben’s appointment, Palmer said, “I’m excited to work with Ben, a proven leader of high-growth, transformational businesses, as we continue to innovate, deliver compelling value and delight clients with world-class digital engagement solutions around the globe.”Reflecting on his time at First Performance, Bill noted, “It’s been a privilege and pleasure to have led First Performance during a critical period of strategy formation, product development and securing global partnerships with the likes of First Data and Mastercard. I’m proud of our accomplishments and it’s been a joy working with the First Performance team who are exclusively focused on pioneering digital engagement during an era where consumers expect real-time, accurate, and comprehensive payment transaction information, as well as, enhanced account and authorization controls.”The Board’s enthusiastic about the financial results and user satisfaction reported from clients, the non-stop durability of the platform, and our pipeline of new solutions that materially build on our foundation. Moreover, Palmer noted, “Promoting Ben as President and CEO ensures a frictionless transition as he leads our next phase of driving and managing high-growth.”About First PerformanceFirst Performance is an enterprise software company that developed an API Platform that delivers the next generation of intelligent card controls and digital engagement. We empower financial institutions and their cardholders to use, manage, and control their finances digitally. The platform integrates with institutions’ existing digital channels through a suite of APIs and works across all card portfolios. Deployment options include on-site, cloud, and hybrid models. For more information, please visit First Performance



