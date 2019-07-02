First Performance Expands Leadership with appointment of Sean Walsh

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Performance, a global provider of digital-first payments technology, today announced that Sean Walsh has joined the company as Vice President of Finance. Walsh will be responsible for the company’s budgeting and forecasting processes, overseeing the preparation of financial statements and reporting, supporting the business development team in contract pricing and negotiations, and providing strategic recommendations to the CEO and other members of the leadership team.Sean brings a decade of financial planning and strategic analysis experience during this time of rapid company growth. Prior to joining First Performance, Sean was a Vice President at Croft & Bender, an Atlanta-based investment banking firm, where he provided strategic advisory services for clients in the technology, consumer, business services, and industrial sectors. Prior to joining Croft & Bender, Sean was an Associate at CCMP Capital Advisors, a private equity firm focused on making buyout and growth equity investments in North America and Europe. Prior to CCMP, Sean worked as an Analyst in the Consumer/Retail Investment Banking Group at RBC Capital Markets in Atlanta and New York. Sean received bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Spanish, summa cum laude with honors, from the University of Georgia.“Sean joins First Performance at a time in our company's evolution as we deepen our commitment and investments in the next generation of card controls and digital engagement,” said Ben Psillas, First Performance Chief Executive Officer. “The diversity of Sean’s experience in finance, accounting, strategic planning, and treasury will be invaluable as we look to implement strategic initiatives to continue growing the company globally.”“I’m excited to join the company at this stage of high growth,” said Walsh. “Together with our leadership team, we will focus on driving the company’s growth, as well as on delivering solid financial performance and sustainable shareholder value.”About First PerformanceFirst Performance is an enterprise software company that developed an API Platform to deliver the next generation of card controls and digital engagement. We empower financial institutions and their cardholders to use, manage, and control their finances digitally, and in real-time. The platform integrates with institutions’ existing digital channels through a suite of APIs and works across all card portfolios. Deployment options include on-site, cloud, and hybrid models. For more information, please visit First Performance



