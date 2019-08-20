The Tastiest Show in Bangkok

Luxury Restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand

Luxury Lifestyle Awards announced Benihana at Avani Atrium the winner in the category of Luxury Restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Has classic dining gotten a bit boring for you? Would you like your meal to include a bit more than food and conversation? This winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of Luxury Restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand knows how to turn your restaurant experience into a great and unforgettable show. Meet Benihana , the Japanese Steakhouse at Avani Atrium Bangkok Hotel!Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA have evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany & Co., Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Hilton were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.Benihana is an upscale restaurant in the heart of Bangkok that is renowned for its stylish Japanese dining experiences and dramatic cooking shows. This place dishes up the tastiest performance in town. Their dazzling teppanyaki “eatertainment” is something every resident and visitor of Bangkok craves to see. You will get to witness the culinary showmanship of a highly skilled chef right at your table. Prepare to be wowed as they slice, dice, juggle and sizzle succulent meats, ocean delights, crunchy vegetables and rice with masterful precision.Benihana welcomes you for lunch Monday through Friday, brunches on the weekend and dinners all week long. The menu is exquisite and tempting, featuring gourmet Japanese dishes, a rich sushi selection and a wine list every connoisseur would appreciate.Be sure to check out Benihana’s special events and promotions, like Cocktail Hour or Mother’s Day Celebration, or make it the venue for your Birthday party — you will make lasting memories in any case! And don’t forget to come hungry, because Benihana at Avani Atrium will delight you with the tastiest show you have ever seen!



