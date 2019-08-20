Healthier Foods and Travel Alert Notifications Bring Needed Change and Personalization

Ryland King, Founder & CEO of Surf Trip List Candice Georgiadis Rafael Museri, Creator and CEO of Selina

Major under-served traveler interests targeted

One big thing is that hospitality companies will need to allow full flexibility to their guests to cancel, change and move to other places.” — Rafael Museri, Creator and CEO of Selina

Traveling the world continues to be one of life's many great adventures. Each journey has its own merits, drawbacks and memories to bring home. What if the drawbacks could be minimized and the memories better? She is helping shape the travel industry by building brand name recognition for companies and people.In a recent interview with Ryland King, Founder & CEO of Surf Trip List, Candice Georgiadis discusses the ‘roller-coaster’ ride that brought about Surf Trip List, one of the companies helping form the new travel industry for 2020 and beyond.Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?In college, I founded an environmental education non-profit that grew incredibly fast. In five years it went from just an idea in my head to managing over 200+ college student volunteers in five cities throughout California.I worked insane hours for years. So much so that my I was gifted office supplies by my parents on my 23rd birthday. A few months after that I hit burnout and had a massive breakdown.I went through counseling, got my degree (which I had written off) and realigned my life. I wouldn’t give any part of the journey up, but boy have I dealt with burn out.The most helpful thing I do today to help with burnout is to have a checklist of “To do”s and “Won’t do”s. What’s in each category constantly changes as each day develops. I like to think the “won’t do” list is almost more important than the “to do” list. Check out the rest of the interview here Bringing the real world challenges to light and how they were overcome, puts the reader in the shoes of the brand maker and gives them a feel for what it was like at the beginning. Building the story behind the brand is what sucks in the reader, builds recognition and a lasting impression.Speaking of lasting impressions, another interview from Candice Georgiadis, has her meeting up with Rafael Museri, Creator and CEO of Selina, a travel experience focused brand.Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?My tip would be that you need to be the customer of your own product. If you really love what you do and you keep it real and fun, your work becomes your life and your life becomes your work.Entrepreneurs and CEO’s need to dedicate all of their time to these projects — if in your free time you are not enjoying your own product you need to create two separate lives: personal and work life.The challenge is that when that moment comes that you need free time or to disconnect and find a way to be a customer of your own product, that’s when it’s truly amazing. But of course, at the same time, you need to keep dreaming and exploring places around the world and think a lot outside the box to continue to expand your business. I connect my passion of exploring new places and learning new cultures with my job at Selina. Read the rest of the interview over here Bringing the Selina brand to the traveling masses is what Candice Georgiadis’ focus is with the interview. Showing the traveling public what innovations can be had now, breaking from the traditional ‘sleep’ location.Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?One of the most innovative things we did was to bring professional Coworking spaces into our Selinas. That allowed freelancers, corporate employees and digital nomads to travel and maintain a high level of work in our spaces. The reality is that people need to work, even if people think that when they go off the grid they are going to stop working the truth is that they will keep checking their phone, answering their emails and staying connected to what they do.This applies more to people that want to travel for more time, let’s say 4–5 months they have to be able to maintain a productive and professional work time. The second is that Selina is not just staying at these prime locations in top cities around the world, but at the same time, we are going to surprise our customers with off the grid and remote locations challenging them to have a different experience.With many hotels and resorts having established brands, breaking in to the industry can be challenging. With many hotels and resorts having established brands, breaking in to the industry can be challenging.

