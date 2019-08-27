Arecont Vision Costar Welcomes Intelligent Network Sales for New England Region

Arecont Vision Costar, a Costar Company Costar Technologies, Inc. logo Intelligent Network Sales is a new member of the Arecont Vision Costar Man Rep Program

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar , the leader in network-based video surveillance solutions, announces that Intelligent Network Sales, LLC has joined the Authorized Manufacturer’s Representative Program. The experienced firm will deliver pre-sales support to AV Costar customers and partners across the New England Region of the United States.“Steve Chase and his team bring years of experience in supporting customers throughout the New England region,” stated Kyle Parker, Vice President, Americas, Arecont Vision Costar. “I believe that customers and consultants in all six states – Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – will quickly appreciate working with Intelligent Network Sales for their surveillance needs when employing our proven and award-winning Total Video Solution .”Intelligent Network Sales is a manufacturer’s representative agency based in Walpole, MA. The company brings a focus on intelligent buildings and data centers across multiple vertical markets that will be strongly complemented by the full suite of video surveillance cameras, NVRs, servers, video management software, and cloud services that form the Total Video Solution provided by Arecont Vision Costar“We’re excited to add the Arecont Vision Costar portfolio of video surveillance products to our quality offerings from other leading industry manufacturers,” stated Steve Chase, Principal, Intelligent Network Sales. “Our customers across biotech, data centers, education, financial services, government, healthcare, industry, smart and connected buildings, and the enterprise already expect the best products from Intelligent Network Sales. AV Costar products fit well into their needs.”“Intelligent Network Sales is respected by its customers and is counted on as a trusted advisor to address their unique requirements,” added John Bujarski, Senior Sales Director, who leads all of Arecont Vision Costar’s teams across the Eastern US & Canada. “We could not have partnered with a better organization to provide pre-sales support our customers throughout New England.”Intelligent Network Sales and all other members of Arecont Vision Costar’s Manufacturer’s Representative Partner Program are focused on bringing the industry’s best, cyber-secure video surveillance offerings to their assigned regions. Participants in the program extend the reach of Arecont Vision Costar by providing expert pre-sales assistance while interfacing with and educating customers, consultants, system integrators, and distributors on available solutions for even the most challenging video surveillance requirements.Contact Intelligent Network Sales about Arecont Vision Costar products and services by calling or emailing Steve Chase at steve@intelligentnetworksales.com / 508.446.3646. You can also learn more about Intelligent Network Sales by visiting online at http://www.intelligentnetworksales.com/home.html for a complete list of sales contacts.# # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC (AV Costar), a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. Launched in 2018, we are committed to providing the industry’s best customer experience, through outstanding customer service, product reliability, and innovation. We deliver the Total Video Solution, composed of our award-winning megapixel cameras (MegaIP& ConteraIP), advanced ConteraVMSvideo management system, cyber-secure ConteraWS(cloud-based web services), and ConteraCMR(cloud-managed video recorders) platforms for both local and cloud-based video surveillance.Most Arecont Vision Costar products are Made in USA. We support integration with leading 3rd party products via ONVIF compliance and go beyond via the Arecont Vision Costar MegaLab™.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.EDITORIAL CONTACTJeff N Whitney / VP Marketing / Arecont Vision CostarPhone: +1.818.937.0700E-mail: jwhitney@arecontvision.comWeb: www.arecontvision.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arecont-vision



