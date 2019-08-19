Murphy Bed NYC Returns Living Space, Restful Sleep to Hard-Working New Yorkers

Murphy Bed NYC

A wall bed can be the most important part of a strategy to make smart use of every square foot of floor space.” — Alen Rafailov

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York is a city of big dreams, big opportunities, and tiny living spaces. With the grand opening of Murphy Bed NYC, New Yorkers can take back precious floor space during the day without sacrificing their quality of sleep at night.

Murphy Bed NYC carries a full range of carefully engineered, durably built bed frames that accommodate conventional mattresses up to ten inches thick. By night, that means a proper bed, even for New Yorkers whose living quarters have forced them to make their peace with futons and flimsy sofa beds in the past.

By day, a clever counterweighting system makes it easy to fold the entire mattress and frame into a handsome, efficient wall unit. Murphy Bed NYC can even add amenities like shelves and lighting fixtures.

“I’ve been doing carpentry and furniture installation in New York for years,” notes Murphy Bed NYC’s CEO Alen Rafailov, “and it’s remarkable how living spaces have shrunk lately. Everyone’s paying more for less, and anyone can find themselves pressed for space these days. A wall bed can be the most important part of a strategy to make smart use of every square foot of floor space.

How much space? More than 40 square feet in the case of a king-size bed. Which brings Rafailov to another point.

“Murphy Bed NYC can get people of the sofa beds they’ve been trying to sleep on, but we also build solutions for growing families, professional couples, and anyone else who needs to free up the real estate taken up by their conventional beds.

“Starting a family or moving up in your career used to be a cue to look for a larger place. That’s not so easy these days, and more people in those situations are looking to improve their current apartments or condos. By adding shelving and storage options to our wall bed installations, we can give customers an elegant wall of built-ins while giving them back more of the space they’ve paid for.”

To learn more about how Murphy Bed NYC is helping New Yorkers reclaim their living spaces, please contact Alen Rafailov at (646) 541 0525 or alen@murphybednyc.com .





