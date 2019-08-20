Imcon International and Costa Rica’s Fundacion Omar Dengo Launch Strategic Alliance with Pilot Program

Data Generated Could Potentially Lead to Distribution Across Costa Rica with Possible Reach to Over 800 Remote and Indigenous Locations

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imcon International Inc., the developer of the Internet Backpack, an immediate connectivity solution that allows users to be able to communicate from almost any location on the planet, has entered into a strategic alliance with Costa Rica’s Omar Dengo Foundation ( FOD ), a non-profit organization whose main objective is the development of capabilities, through innovative educational proposals, supported by the use of new technologies. The agreement launches with a pilot program by which FOD will field test Imcon’s proprietary Internet Backpack connectivity solution.The pilot program with FOD is one of several that Imcon has currently underway at remote sites in Costa Rica. The data and research collected opens the opportunity for Imcon to scale up dramatically throughout Latin America, with a potential ultimate reach of over 800 remote and indigenous locations across Costa Rica alone. FOD works in collaboration with Costa Rica’s Ministry of Education (MEP) to connect all the public schools of the country and offices of MEP in a single broadband network.Imcon International is coordinating these pilot projects through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Imcon Latin America Corp., which is headed by Dr. Alvaro Salas Castro, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of The Democracy Lab Foundation, the non-profit foundation dedicated to helping citizens achieve civic engagement with their governments in Central America. Imcon’s Internet backpacks are deployed with cutting edge VMware software Workspace ONE cloud applications, enabling users to have access to any application, on any device, anywhere.“The pilot programs we are undertaking further demonstrates the real-world functionality of the Internet Backpack in the some of the most remote and challenging environments anywhere in the world,” said Rob Loud, CEO, Imcon International, Inc. “As we deploy across Costa Rica and throughout Latin America, we will be able to provide underserved and isolated indigenous populations enormous education and health benefits.”“Omar Dengo Foundation is committed to develop the necessary skills in the younger generations, to promote their full participation in the 21st century digital society, through the use of digital technologies” added Marcelo Carvajal Monge, General Manager Fundacion Omar Dengo. “The Internet Backpack has the potential to continue expanding the scale of our educational model to remote places in Costa Rica. We are thrilled to work with Imcon to bring this potential dynamic opportunity to enhance youth´s learning opportunities and develop their full potential.”About ImconImcon International, Inc., is an immediate connectivity solutions provider. Imcon is developing edgeware services and device solutions, such as the Internet Backpack, which conform to the Open Specifications Model for the Internet of Things v0.5. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution utilizing narrow-bandwidth utilities which allows users to be able to communicate from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas utilizing various radio frequencies. Please visit http://imconintl.com for more information.Contacts:For Imcon International:Alan WinnikoffSayles & Winnikoff Communicationsalan@sayleswinnikoff.com212-725-5200 x111Alvaro A. Salas-Castro Ph.D.Imcon Latin America Corp Ltd.Alvaro@imconintl.com(506) 71897326



