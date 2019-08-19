SemaConnect Installs New Series 6 EV Charging Stations At Warland Cypress Business Center

SemaConnect electric vehicle charging stations

Business park employees can now charge electric vehicles on Katella Avenue and Warland Drive

CYPRESS, CALIF., USA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces the installation of new smart EV charging stations at the Warland Cypress Business Center in Cypress, California. Seven drivers can use the three dual pedestal and one single pedestal Series 6 charging stations that have been installed on Katella Avenue and Warland Drive. These new EV charging stations are the newest addition to the office park owned by Warland Investments Company, who earlier installed SemaConnect stations in 2017 at another building at the business center.

“Warland Investments wanted to offer its tenants the newest green amenity,” said Kevin Zheng, sales manager at SemaConnect. “We’re honored to serve EV drivers at the business center. Electric vehicle charging stations are the newest trend in commercial real estate, and we’re honored to support EV drivers at the Warland Cypress Business Center.”

The SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging station was designed for commercial use for Class A properties such as the Warland Cypress Business Center. In addition to the sleek, futuristic, compact design, the Series 6 charging stations incorporate the latest in EV technology. The new stations all feature the best-in-class Five Year Full Service package, which includes five years of full replacement warranty and SemaConnect Network services. With the SemaConnect Network, Warland Investments can set custom pricing and access, view live station status, and generate usage reports. The new charging stations are live and open exclusively to employees at the Warland Cypress Business Center.



About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.





