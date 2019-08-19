50 Florida Companies You Don’t Want to Miss

Florida Companies to Watch

Solar Stik®, Inc, named in top 50 Florida Companies to Watch

These stand-out companies are all led by entrepreneurs and have demonstrated their capacity and intent to grow” — Dr. Tom O’Neal, GrowFL Executive Director

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar Stik is pleased to announce selection by GrowFL as one of 50 statewide companies expected to see significant growth over the next several years. Solar Stik was selected from more than 500 nominees for Florida Companies to Watch, a statewide program managed by economic development group GrowFL and the Edward Lowe Foundation.The GrowFL 2019 Florida Companies to Watch List seeks out second-stage businesses from a wide range of industries representing all areas of the state. In addition to evaluating past growth and projected success, applicant companies are judged according to their special strengths and impact in their markets, communities and within the state—thus deeming them “worth watching.”Solar Stik, the premier manufacturer of portable hybrid power systems in the 1 to 15 kW spectrum, has been dubbed “worth watching” because of their competitive market position, leadership team, and strong community involvement.“These stand-out companies are all led by entrepreneurs and have demonstrated their capacity and intent to grow,” said Dr. Tom O’Neal, GrowFL executive director. “They also all have critical intellectual property or a niche position that gives them a competitive edge in their markets,” he said.From 2015 through 2018, the 50 companies selected for the list generated $923 million in revenue and added 935 employees, reflecting a 123.9% increase in revenue and 131% increase in jobs for the four-year period. That translates into a 31% average annual revenue growth and 32.2% average annual growth in employees.These companies projected continued growth in 2019, with a 34.8% revenue increase and 36.8% growth in employees compared to 2018. If their projections hold, these companies will have generated $1.38 billion in revenue and added 1,541 employees over the last five years—a 201.9% increase in revenue and 216% increase in jobs since 2015.Companies named will be officially recognized at the 9th Annual Florida Companies to Watch Celebration on November 14, 2019, at the Hard Rock Live, Universal City Walk in Orlando, FL. Tickets are on sale now for the awards ceremony.For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.growfl.com/flctw19/about-flctw/ To learn more about the Companies to Watch or Solar Stik, please visit www.GrowFL.com and www.solarstik.com



