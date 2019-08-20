Social Media Brander Lands On Entrepreneur/GreenEntrepreneur

Olivia Alexander, founder of Kush Queen Janine K. Iannarelli, president and founder of Par Avion

Can you share with us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?When I was in college, I began using cannabis recreationally. Safe usage wasn’t shunned in my family, but supported, so I began learning everything I could about the flower. Shortly thereafter, I took a job as a budtender at a friend’s dispensary and loved it. I knew then cannabis was my destiny.Before Kush Queen, I owned a company called The Crystal Cult, which made Swarovski Crystal vape pens. I started the brand with only $700 on Instagram. Within months, we had tens of thousands of followers and a healthy business. I designed a vape for dry flower/wax concentrates called “Kush Queen”. It quickly became our number one selling product. So many people would call the Cult and ask to buy cannabis from us. I realized that women really didn’t have much speaking to them in cannabis or a brand they could belong to. I then spent a few years working for other cannabis companies, mainly doing social media and digital strategy. When you go behind the scenes, you realize the issues with the products, the issues with customers, and overall I just felt like I could make better products. It took some time, because everything was self-funded, but overtime we created and formulated our products, starting with the bath bombs. The complete interview can be seen on GreenEntrepreneur The cannabis industry continues to grow at an amazing rate, offering many opportunities for women to take the lead business development, formation and more. Along this same topic, Fotis Georgiadis has been interviewing a number of women leaders in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).The president and founder of Par Avion, Ltd, Janine K. Iannarelli, recently sat down for an interview with Fotis Georgiadis to discuss this growing industry of women in STEM. Not only is branding about putting a name out there, it is also about putting the story and people behind it in the spotlight as can be seen in this part of the interview:Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?Most people who choose unusual career paths will tell you they stood at a crossroads, though it may at the time have been unbeknownst to them. How I ended up building a career in aircraft sales was borne more out of my sense of adventure and an attempt to be unique without being perceived as “odd.”I knew from early on that going to work for a large corporation where you are a number and the chance for advancement may be limited to how well you respond to a test versus demonstrable added value, was never going to work for me. I quickly realized that any action you take in a small company has a direct impact on the bottom line and the ability not only for you, but the company to succeed.My first job as a researcher specializing in identifying trends in the business aircraft resale marketplace made that abundantly clear to me. That sense of making a real contribution that was almost immediately measurable was very empowering. After about nine months of working for the company, mostly from my desk, I was promoted to a sales position and was tasked with actually going on the road to secure new clients. Fresh out of college, with no training program on how to do this, I was given license to write the playbook on business development. Wow! That was not a daunting task to me and rather had the opposite effect. 