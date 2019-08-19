Laura Winckel of Quality Quilts by Laura to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

HARKER HEIGHTS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you think of self-made and spirited women, Laura Winckel is one who truly fits the mold. About eight years ago she turned her artistic talents from a hobby that brought comfort to the community and many servicepeople into a real business. With the exception of her mother, who gifted her the long arm quilting machine that broadened her natural capabilities, Laura did it with her ingenuity and determination.

Today, the owner of Quality Quilts by Laura runs an ever-growing business and has begun to take her talents into dynamic new teaching and lecturing engagements. She cautions other entrepreneurs not to fool themselves into thinking they can do it all. You have to focus on your strengths, relinquish some control or some capital, and let others take the load off of you. Otherwise, Laura says, you won’t be able to meet demands as the business picks up. For Laura, that has translated into hiring a bookkeeper, using a professional to help with marketing and PR, and hiring other quilting artists to help assemble and sew pieces.

Laura’s business is headquartered in Harker Heights, Texas. Her town is pretty close to Houston, where some of the nation’s largest and most prestigious quilt shows are held. It is also an Army base, and Laura’s husband is a retired serviceman. This might explain why one of her major focuses as a quilting artist is the Quilts of Valor Foundation, established in 2003. Laura says being able to curl up in the quilts she collaboratively makes and awards, is a major source of warmth, pride and comfort for soldiers, and can even help with PTSD. To date, the foundation has awarded more than 180,000 quilts. Laura’s work for them has been featured in the Killeen Daily Herald and can also be viewed on her website and Facebook pages.

The importance of a presence on social media is another piece of business advice Laura is happy to share. She stresses that making a name for yourself can be as much an effort as doing all the production. In addition to social media and recommendations, she meets clients at competitions, advertises in magazines, and uses communications such as this radio series. “If you’re not out there beating your own drum, who is going to beat your drum for you?” she says with the lilting voice and sense of humor that make Laura such a popular lecturer.

Tune in to learn more about Laura’s work--which includes commissioned pieces, new and award-winning leather pieces, and the Quilts of Valor designs (which will be most uplifting on September 11th.)

CUTV News Radio will feature Businesswoman and Quilt Artist Laura Winckel in interviews with Jim Master’s, on August 21st and 28th and September 4th and 11th

For more information about Laura and her work visit https://www.qualityquiltsbylaura.com



