Beyond Security Announces the Opening of New Office in Sacramento, CA

Beyond Security Logo

New expansion will accelerate the growth of Beyond Security, which offers testing tools that accurately assesses and manages security weaknesses in networks.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, a leading provider for automated security testing solutions including vulnerability management announced the opening of their new office in Sacramento, CA this month, located in 2267 Lava Ridge Ct, Roseville, CA 95661. The new location will place 12 employees in the office initially and plans to increase headcount in the coming months in order to meet the demand for its security software solutions. It will serve as the main sales office nationwide.

“We are delighted to announce our new location for our headquarters to the US market in Sacramento. This gives us the opportunity to not only to serve alongside with various high-tech companies in the area but to also create new opportunities in the community” said Aviram Jenik, CEO and founder of Beyond Security. “We have solutions that are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide and by expanding our new office in a new location, we will be better equipped to provide our customers and prospects with a dedicated support and sales team that we will scale over the year.”

About Beyond Security:

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider, which was founded in 1999. Its testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, beSECURE® for network vulnerability management, beSTORM® for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards and beSOURCE®, which is a highly accurate and easy to use static application security testing (SAST) solution that provides tools for identifying, tracking, security flaws such as security vulnerabilities, compliance issues in the source code. Beyond Security delivers fast and cost-effective PCI ASV compliance scanning and PCI compliance testing is built into every beSECURE® VAM implementation.

With the headquarters located in Sacramento, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, please contact – Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com

Or visit us at www.beyondsecurity.com and https://blogs.securiteam.com/



#####



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.