Bow Wow Dog Houses Offers to Modify Dog Houses for Customers’ Pet Tortoises

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaVista Public Relations NEWS RELEASEBow Wow Dog Houses Offers to Modify Dog Houses for Customers’ Pet TortoisesThe Tortoise House Provides the Ideal Hiding Place for Reptilian PetsFor Immediate Release:Los Angeles-based Bow Wow Dog Houses has announced that dog houses are not just for canines with the addition of their Tortoise House. Tortoises are notorious for their need to burrow in a dark cool place, aside from their own shells. With the addition of the Tortoise House, Bow Wow Dog Houses’ provides an attractive option for families with tortoises who are looking to spruce up their backyard.Customers can work directly with Bow Wow Dog Houses to create a Tortoise House that fits the needs for their pet. Depending on the tortoise’s temperature preferences, an extra window can be added to create a cross-breeze or an exhaust fan can be included for extra ventilation. The Tortoise House comes with a ramp to make it easy for the reptile to stroll up to his burrowing spot.The Tortoise House was built on the platform of Bow Wow’s large dog house with outside measurements of 40” x 40”. The addition of 4” legs to the home raises it off the ground. The primary entrance, that includes the ramp, was expanded to 20” width. There is an insulation option for the floor, walls and roof, which would assist in keeping the temperature moderate and would serve as a barrier for controlling heat. A heater was also added, the same used for Bow Wow’s dog houses. There is a full size side swinging door for additional access with an option to upgrade to a double door or French doors for the front opening.“We enjoy working with our customers to design and build the ideal home for their pet,” said Larry Hobbs, President and CEO of Bow Wow Dog Houses. “Customers are often amazed by how much creative input they can have in designing the perfect house for their dog or cat and, now, their tortoise.”Bow Wow Dog Houses is a product line of parent company Brent-Wood Products, a family-owned and operated company with three generations of woodworking and design experience established in 1963.Fully constructed in the U.S.A., Bow Wow Dog Houses utilizes premium materials made only from environmentally conscious resources. Each and every home is built to the highest standards of safety and comfort. Bow Wow’s Standard Dog Houses are designed with three components – base, home and roof from eco-friendly wood products. From there, clients have the option to select from a variety of material, stain and paint colors, and numerous design features.Visit www.BowWowDogHouses.com to learn more.About Bow Wow Dog HousesBow Wow Dog Houses is based in the Compton area of Los Angeles, residing in a sprawling manufacturing facility that is also home to parent Brent-Wood Products of Los Angeles, a family owned and operated company with three generations of wood working experience and design. Built entirely in its Compton facilities, each distinctive Bow Wow Dog House is hand-crafted with great attention to detail, comfort and safety.

