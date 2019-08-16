Jacqueline Peterson to Speak at Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter August 2019 Luncheon Meeting in Dallas

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacqueline Peterson, Director of Anticorruption, Compliance & Ethics Services at Weaver will be the guest speaker at the luncheon meeting of Women’s Energy Network (WEN) – North Texas Chapter on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Union Dallas – 8th Floor Conference Center. Ms. Peterson will present on the topic of “Trends in Anticorruption Enforcement & Recent Developments.”With more than 25 years of legal experience, Jacqueline Peterson, J.D. leads Weaver’s forensics practice related to anticorruption, ethics and compliance. She began her career as an Assistant State Attorney in Florida, and most recently led anticorruption, ethics and global compliance efforts at Hewlett-Packard and DXC Technology.Doors open for luncheon events at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon presentation to follow from noon to 1:00 p.m. There is no cost to attend this event thanks to the generous sponsorship by Weaver.Please register online at http://www.womensenergynetwork.org or contact Jennifer Evans, Garnet Energy, at JenniferEvans@garnetenergyllc.com for more information for this event or the WEN – North Texas Chapter.About WENThe Women’s Energy Network is a nonprofit association of women professionals in the energy industry that provides networking and community outreach opportunities and fosters career and leadership development. Founded in 1994, the organization has thousands of members nationwide. For more information, please visit the WEN North Texas Chapter website at www.womensenergynetwork.org Thank you to our generous 2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:National SponsorsSidley Austin LLPOpportuneDeloitteVinson & ElkinsShellHunt Oil CompanyGold Level SponsorsAAPL NAPESilver Level SponsorsBDOJackson WalkerThompson & KnightWeaverLegacy Texas Bank



