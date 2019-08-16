Jacqueline Peterson to Speak at Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter August 2019 Luncheon Meeting in Dallas
With more than 25 years of legal experience, Jacqueline Peterson, J.D. leads Weaver’s forensics practice related to anticorruption, ethics and compliance. She began her career as an Assistant State Attorney in Florida, and most recently led anticorruption, ethics and global compliance efforts at Hewlett-Packard and DXC Technology.
Doors open for luncheon events at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon presentation to follow from noon to 1:00 p.m. There is no cost to attend this event thanks to the generous sponsorship by Weaver.
Please register online at http://www.womensenergynetwork.org or contact Jennifer Evans, Garnet Energy, at JenniferEvans@garnetenergyllc.com for more information for this event or the WEN – North Texas Chapter.
About WEN
The Women’s Energy Network is a nonprofit association of women professionals in the energy industry that provides networking and community outreach opportunities and fosters career and leadership development. Founded in 1994, the organization has thousands of members nationwide. For more information, please visit the WEN North Texas Chapter website at www.womensenergynetwork.org.
2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:
National Sponsors
Sidley Austin LLP
Opportune
Deloitte
Vinson & Elkins
Shell
Hunt Oil Company
Gold Level Sponsors
AAPL NAPE
Silver Level Sponsors
BDO
Jackson Walker
Thompson & Knight
Weaver
Legacy Texas Bank
Jennifer Evans
Womens Energy Network North Texas
9495008357
email us here
