Lanteria Becomes Microsoft Preferred Partner

Lanteria HR, a SharePoint-based system for HR management, is been recognized as Preferred Business Application by Microsoft.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lanteria's team is thrilled to announce it's been recognized for proven customer success as Microsoft Preferred Partner and its main product, Lanteria HR - best HR management solution for SharePoint - became Preferred Business Application.Every year Microsoft recognizes partners for creating and supporting business apps in Microsoft 365 using SharePoint, PowerApps, Microsoft Forms, Power BI and more."This year we're honored to join this program and get access to Microsoft field and customer resources. This will help us craft state-of-the-art solutions for our existing and future customers." - says Sergey Balog, Lanteria's CTO.About LanteriaLanteria, founded in 2006, is a privately-held company with headquarters in Seattle, WA. Lanteria is the world's leader in developing HR, Talent, Performance and Learning management software for Microsoft SharePoint platform. Hundreds of the world's most respected companies trust Lanteria to empower their people to deliver exceptional results. Engage with Lanteria at https://www.lanteria.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.