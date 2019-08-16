Private Wireless Market Analysis and Outlook released by Mind Commerce

Private Wireless Market

Sees Enterprise and Industrial Segments Leading Business Owned/Controlled Solutions with Government Segment Relying on Carriers for Public Safety

Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Solutions within the Private Wireless Market will be Source of Revenue for 5G New Radio and Edge Computing” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The trend towards private wireless networks for enterprise and industrial customers means that these business clients will need to deploy their own 5G and edge computing infrastructure. This is already happening globally, wherein carriers are placing edge computing and other equipment including private LTE network infrastructure alongside their communications equipment (such as an eNodeB or gNodeB in 5G implementations). In this approach, servers are placed within the carrier’s “telco closet” — often simply a caged-in area within the business customer’s own data center.

Over ninety percent of industrial facilities continue to rely upon wired connections such as industrial Ethernet. Unlike prior iterations of cellular, 5G will provide a viable alternative to fixed connectivity for smart factories and other facilities that suffer from signal quality issues due to interference. With private LTE maturing just as 5G is soon to come into commercial, the industrial internet market will have options for leveraging 4G for a portion of their needs and 5G New Radio (5GNR) for more mission critical communications.

These private wireless market dynamics will have profound effects for networks, apps and services, regardless of whether 5G is deployed in support of a private, public, or hybrid network. Carriers are working diligently to determine how they will work with enterprise and industrial business customers that install private networks. Leading communications service providers are focused on providing edge computing as a means of tying together enterprise private networks.

For business and government users, there is the option to utilize edge computing, LTE and 5G infrastructure from incumbent carriers or to use enterprise-owned equipment or a combination of both. In concert with large enterprise customers pursuing private wireless solutions, government users will likewise seek their own infrastructure for instances in which they see the need for improved oversight and control via on-site deployment.

Private Wireless Networks by LTE, 5G, and Edge Computing in Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Solutions 2019 – 2024 evaluates the private wireless market including LTE and 5G as well as supporting mobile edge computing solutions. The report assesses the market drivers for private wireless implementation and the technology needs for operational support. The report also analyzes leading players, strategies, and solutions in the private wireless ecosystem including infrastructure suppliers, service providers, application providers, testing and other support companies.

The role of third-party application management providers in the private wireless market is also investigated such as over-the-top provider support of edge computing apps and services. The report evaluates the market for edge computing, private LTE and 5G for enterprise and industrial segments, and private LTE for government networks including public safety. The report includes forecast for the aforementioned as well as the 5G indoor wireless market from 2019 to 2024.

