Quantum Technology Market Research Findings released by Mind Commerce

Quantum Technology Report

Sees Quantum Computing Leading with Quantum Sensing Benefiting from 6G Wireless and other Emerging Technologies

Global Quantum Technology Market to Reach $18B by 2024” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some problems are too difficult to calculate, but can be simulated and modeled. Quantum simulations and modeling is an area that involves the use of quantum technology to enable simulators that can model complex systems that are beyond the capabilities of classical high performance computing.

While not anticipated to replace supercomputer based classical computing technologies for certain problem solving, quantum computing is well-positioned to support certain industry verticals and solve certain problems such as cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies that rely upon prime factoring.

One of the key drivers for this developing market opportunity will be emerging areas such as the 6G technology market. This is because 6G will provide the potential for many new applications, services, and solutions related benefits such as substantive improvements in the areas of sensing, imaging, and location determination. While steady growth will continue through quantum computing innovation, substantial step-wise growth will occur coincident with the introduction of 6G technologies.

As a whole, the quantum technology market will be a substantial enabler of dramatically improved sensing and instrumentation. For example, gravity sensors may be made significantly more precise through quantum sensing. Quantum electromagnetic sensing provides the ability to detect minute differences in the electromagnetic field. This will provide a wide-ranging number of applications, such as within the healthcare arena wherein quantum electromagnetic sensing will provide the ability to provide significantly improved mapping of vital organs.

The overall global quantum technology market will reach nearly $18 billion by 2024. Quantum computing will lead the market with highest market share by 2024. Quantum communication market will grow with highest CAGR during 2019 – 2024. Quantum sensing and imaging is anticipated to realize a significant lift coincident with the commercial introduction of 6G technologies within ten years.

The Quantum Technology Market: Computing, Communications, Imaging, Security, Sensing, Modeling and Simulation 2019 – 2024 report provides comprehensive analysis of the quantum technology market. It assesses companies/organizations focused on quantum technology including R&D efforts, and potential gaming-changing quantum tech enabled solutions. The report evaluates the impact of quantum technology upon other major technologies and solution areas including AI, Edge Computing, Blockchain, IoT, and Big Data Analytics. The report provides analysis of quantum technology investment, R&D, and prototyping by region and within each major country globally.

The report also provides global and regional quantum technology market sizing including the impact on embedded hardware, software, applications, and services from 2019 to 2024. The report provides conclusions and recommendations for a wide-range of industries and commercial beneficiaries including semiconductor companies, communications providers, high-speed computing companies, artificial intelligence vendors, and more.

