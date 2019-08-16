Global Respiratory Disposables Market Is Expected To $1.49 Billion Till 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Respiratory Disposables Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The respiratory disposables market consists of sales of respiratory disposables and related services. Respiratory disposables include disposable resuscitators, disposable masks, disposable tubes, and other consumables and accessories. The global respiratory disposables market was valued at about $1.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.49 billion at a CAGR of 1.5% through 2022.

The Respiratory Disposables market consists of sales of Respiratory Disposables by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that carry out the exploration, development and production of Respiratory Disposables by using pumping technologies and systems.

High prevalence rate of respiratory diseases globally is driving the respiratory disposables market. Excessive smoking, exposure to toxic materials, adverse climate conditions and air pollution are some of the main causes which are leading to rise in respiratory diseases such as asthma, lung cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). According to a study, around 65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and around 3 million people die every year because of this disease. It was also reported that around 334 million people suffer from asthma diseases caused by air pollution as well as tobacco smoke, toxic disposable devices. These factors are increasing the demand for treatment of respiratory ailments, thus driving the respiratory diseases market.

Respiratory disposables market is being restrained due to stringent regulatory policies. Regulatory agencies and governments across various countries are imposing stringent restrictions on product approval and launch, this is limiting the market growth.

Rapid advances in technology are driving innovation in respiratory disposable manufacturing. Areas of particular development are likely to be AIR gel technology, wearable technologies, and 3D printing technology. These technologies are being used in the manufacturing of respiratory disposables, resulting in higher productivity, lower costs and higher margins. Companies in this market are increasingly focusing on AIR gel technology, in which gel is incorporated into the bag on the edges of the mask which helps to the protection of the skin and creates a bridge to minimize the irritation of the skin and for effective sealing.

Major players in the respiratory disposables market include Fisher & Paykel, Becton Dickinson Company, Ambu A/S, Smiths Medical, Armstrong Medical.

Respiratory Disposables Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides respiratory disposables market overviews, analyzes and forecasts respiratory disposables market size and growth for the global respiratory disposables market, respiratory disposables market share, respiratory disposables market players, respiratory disposables market size, respiratory disposables market segments and geographies, respiratory disposables market trends, respiratory disposables market drivers and respiratory disposables market restraints, respiratory disposables market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The respiratory disposables market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

