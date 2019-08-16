Public Safety LTE Market Findings released by Mind Commerce

Public Safety LTE Market

Non-voice Services to Drive Adoption, Usage of LTE based Communications

Public Safety LTE is Much More than Critical Voice Communications” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of public safety and administration services will be developed on, continuously available and completely interoperable voice, data and multimedia communications. Driven the by the desire to update decades-old communications networks, and to dedicate resources for public safety, leading countries such as the USA are pushing for initiatives for public safety LTE networks that are set apart from public networks.

Considered the new de-facto standard for public safety broadband communications, LTE is rapidly gaining momentum within the public safety industry as a viable alternative to the decades-long use of non-cellular technologies such as Land Mobile Radio (LMR). While leading public safety communications vendors such as Motorola Solutions, Inc. continue to support LMR, the public safety LTE market is increasingly gaining momentum through the efforts of leading technology suppliers and communications service providers.

Much of the market will be driven by non-voice related applications. Some will be used on wearables while others will be used on larger form factor devices. For example, the public safety LTE enabled large screen portable devices will become a $27 million dollar market alone by 2024, part of a much larger device market with emphasis on handheld public safety LTE devices as the growth leader with CAGR of 53.5%. In terms of overall public safety LTE revenue, North America will be the leading region at over $9 billion by 2024.

Mind Commerce sees the market for mission critical communications is rapidly developing as developing technologies supply solutions necessary to meet emerging demand for improved voice, data, and machine-oriented communications. With implementation of LTE in public safety organizations, huge amounts of data can be transmitted to and from the command center or even directly from patrol car to patrol car. This will give first responders rich media information and significantly increased collaboration capabilities in addition to the already powerful voice communications they depend on in the field today.

The idea of collecting and sharing information and intelligence is hardly new. What’s new is the capability to collate mission critical information from a wide range of media and citizens right from 9-1-1 calls to street video surveillance cameras to sensors to information from innumerable databases to on-scene, on-person video cameras and then share it in real time with anyone and everyone, including citizens. Everything is accomplished with powerful, secure, high-speed communications networks and the cloud.

Public Safety LTE Market by Solutions, Applications, Devices, Service Provider Revenues and Subscriptions 2019 – 2024 provides analysis of the global public safety LTE industry including assessment of the technology, market size, and key trends within the public safety LTE industry. The report includes public safety LTE market sizing and analysis from 2019 through 2024.

About Mind Commerce

Mind Commerce is an information services company that provides research and strategic analysis focused on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. Our ICT reports provide key trends, projections, and in-depth analysis for infrastructure, platforms, devices, applications, services, emerging business models and opportunities.

We focus on key emerging and disintermediating technology areas for service providers, technology providers, developers (communications, applications, content, and commerce), systems integrators and consultants, government organizations and NGOs, and the financial community. Visit us at https://mindcommerce.com/

MEDIA: We welcome discussions about our research in support of your news article, blog, or professional industry portal.

Contact us via email at Contact@MindCommerce.com or Call: +1 206 395 9205

About Mind Commerce



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.