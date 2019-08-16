Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market unveiled by Mind Commerce

Next Generation Network OSS BSS

Sees Massive Machine Type 5G Services and IoT Driving Market Growth

5G, IoT, and Intent Based Networking to be Major Drivers of NGN OSS/BSS Market” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Networks (NGN) promises a high quality end-user experience. Telecommunications service providers expect the NGN framework to provide them with tools that would ensure customer loyalty. However, the path towards achieving the ideal NGN is fraught with formidable challenges. The most critical challenge confronting operators is optimizing their OSS and BSS platforms, systems, and processes.

Communication Service Providers (CSP) are adopting next generation OSS/BSS systems for many reasons including integration with new IP-based frameworks, emerging applications, and the need to continuously improve upon customer service and retention efforts. Other factors include the need for network operators to rationalize legacy systems into common support frameworks while simultaneously seeking differentiation relative to competition.

Adding to the complexity of implementing and operating NGN OSS/BSS are the many technical and business challenges associated with emerging technologies and solutions. CSPs must consider optimization of OSS/BSS with respect to these emerging areas, which include Software Defined Networks (SDN), Network Function Virtualization, Carrier Ethernet 2.0 (CE 2.0), Life Cycle Orchestration (LSO), and the emerging MEF defined "Third Network". There are even new types of Wireless Wide Area Networks (WAN) such as Low-power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN). Each of these new areas cause compatibility challenges with legacy OSS/BSS systems.

Mind Commerce sees leading growth drivers as requirements for NGN OSS BSS market support for network slicing in 5G, both in terms of administration of slice allocations (including SLA) as well as billing for slices and usage. Communication service providers will also require OSS BSS for support of massive IoT systems enabled by 5G.

Building upon Mind Commerce coverage beginning in 2007, the report Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019 – 2024 provides the most comprehensive coverage of NGN OSS/BSS including opportunities driven by 5G, Data Analytics, and IoT. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the drivers and issues related to the technical and business aspects of the next generation OSS BSS market, deployments and operations issues, and quantitative analysis with forecasts for anticipated growth through 2024.

About Mind Commerce

Mind Commerce is an information services company that provides research and strategic analysis focused on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. Our ICT reports provide key trends, projections, and in-depth analysis for infrastructure, platforms, devices, applications, services, emerging business models and opportunities.

We focus on key emerging and disintermediating technology areas for service providers, technology providers, developers (communications, applications, content, and commerce), systems integrators and consultants, government organizations and NGOs, and the financial community. Visit us at https://mindcommerce.com/

MEDIA: We welcome discussions about our research in support of your news article, blog, or professional industry portal.

Contact us via email at Contact@MindCommerce.com or Call: +1 206 395 9205

