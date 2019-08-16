Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Delivers Encore Performance For National Energy Globe Award

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Green Globe Platinum member Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort has been named as the 2019 National Energy Globe Winner for Aruba.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second straight year, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort has earned the distinction of being the National Energy Globe Winner of Aruba. The Eagle Beach resort is recognized for being the first hotel in the Caribbean to achieve carbon neutrality.The Energy Globe Foundation is located in Austria. Founded in 1999 by the Austrian energy pioneer Wolfgang Neumann, the Energy Globe Awards are one of today’s most prestigious environmental accolades. This year, 187 countries submitted more than 2000 projects for consideration, far outpacing the annual average of 800 projects in years past.In 2018, Bucuti & Tara won the National Energy Globe Award for Aruba. Since award submissions are submitted the year prior, the resort was on the cusp of becoming carbon neutral. A brief synopsis on the Energy Globe website shares a glimpse of the comprehensively documented achievement of finally reaching carbon neutrality.As the National Energy Globe Award recipient, Bucuti & Tara is now a contender for the World Energy Globe Award set to be announced later this year.“We express our warmest congratulations to you and are looking forward to more projects of such a high quality that help our earth to remain livable,” shared Wolfgang Neumann, founder of the Energy Globe Foundation.In the spirit of sharing key learnings and sustainability best practices, Ewald Biemans, owner/CEO of Bucuti & Tara has been busy delivering presentations to audiences on-island and internationally. From June 23-26, Biemans was asked to be an expert speaker at the Sustainable & Social Tourism Summit in Mexico. The event brings together world leaders in the tourism sector, tourism entrepreneurs, officials from the Mexican and World Tourism Secretariats, sustainability directors of industry companies, researchers, social entrepreneurs and digital influencers to discuss and share experiences to address current and future tourism challenges.To learn more visit bucuti.comContactAmy KerrDirector of Public RelationsMPA DigitalPhone: 757 645 3113Email: amy@mpa.digitalSkype: amy.mpa



