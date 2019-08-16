Turtle Hatching Happening at The Fortress Resort & Spa

The Fortress Resort & Spa

Green Globe recently recertified The Fortress Resort & Spa in Sri Lanka.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recently recertified The Fortress Resort & Spa in Sri Lanka, a luxury resort sprawled along the Koggala Beach with each room and suite offering awe-inspiring ocean views.Protecting the environment is a core value at The Fortress Resort & Spa, from keeping coastal areas clean to using eco-friendly equipment and devices. The resort is committed to respecting the environment and maintaining compliance with sustainable principles.A number of ecological programs are managed by the property in line with its vision to promote awareness about environmental protection amongst employees, partners and collaborators as well as the wider community. The Fortress Resort & Spa runs a turtle conservation project and each year guests are encouraged to participate in efforts to assist turtle hatchlings make their way to the sea. The turtle nesting season will soon take place and the resort is busily preparing to welcome the arriving mothers and new baby turtles.Last month, the hotel’s Green Team and other members took part in one of their regular beach clean ups removing over 200 kg of plastic and other waste from neighbouring beaches. Such discarded waste is particularly harmful not only to sea turtles but also other marine life along the coast. Ongoing clean ups are scheduled for the remainder of the year.For further information and updates on turtle hatching at the resort visit www.fortressresortandspa.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



