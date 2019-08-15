Spark Compelling Ideas for Thoughtful Innovation at Vantage Agora’s 4th Annual Conference

Inspire Innovation - September 22 & 23, 2019

Vantage Agora’s 4th Annual Inspire Innovation conference brings together some of the greatest minds to inspire innovation across “The Land”.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks the fourth year of Vantage Agora ’s annual conference, but this year boasts a fresh new theme and venue. Located at the luxurious Hilton Cleveland Downtown , guests are sure to develop some thought-provoking ideas at the “ Inspire Innovation” conference September 22 & 23 Vantage Agora has a powerhouse lineup of speakers that includes a much-anticipated fireside chat with the man behind the upcoming addition of “City Block”, Bernie Moreno; interviewed by Mr. Cleveland himself, Larry Morrow, and joined by distinguished lawyer, Jon Pinney. Throughout the day, attendees will have the pleasure of hearing from countless other industry-leaders from various business sectors, like innovators in manufacturing and founders of a successful branding & ideation strategy firm. The event is geared up to be a unique mix of inspiration, creativity, and technology.Attendees can look forward to enjoying the stunning 360-degree downtown views that the venue has to offer. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Cleveland’s rich history and all that makes it a perfect destination for the Inspire Innovation Conference.Attendees will also have the opportunity to network and unwind at Monday evening’s closing dinner served fresh at SPICE Kitchen & Bar. There’s no better way to wrap up a day of learning than with a meal harvested and prepared from the restaurant’s very own local farm.Renee Paul, Global Account Manager at PHP and returning Conference attendee states, “Connecting in person with the Vantage Agora team we work day-to-day with was such a rewarding experience. It was nice to meet some of the developers from India in person and be able to build a personal and professional relationship with them outside of email communication! We really enjoyed our time together at the conference last year and can’t wait to reconnect soon.”“At Vantage Agora, we strive to provide premiere services and quality to all that we come in contact with. By bringing together knowledge and expertise from various fields at the 2019 Inspire Innovation Conference, we hope to provide guests with new ideas and connections that they can put into practice,” states Vantage Agora’s CEO, Sudhir Achar.About Vantage Agora: Vantage Agora is a global provider of dynamic technology solutions and services, including our innovative, Gartner-recognized Business Operating System (BOS), OX Zion. OX Zion is a cloud-based BOS engineered to strengthen and enhance operations within your organization. At Vantage Agora, our mission is to deliver premier service with insights that boost overall operations. Our 24/7 back office client support team provides accelerated turnaround times and optimal accuracy, for an experience that is unmatched. Vantage Agora takes the repetitive, time-consuming tasks off your hands, enabling you to transform the way you operate.

