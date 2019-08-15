Baxter’s Corner® Sweeps Up Six 2019 Purple Dragonfly Awards

All Six Baxter’s Corner® Books Recognized in the School Issues Category of the 2019 Purple Dragonfly Awards presented by Story Monsters Ink

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baxter’s Corner, a locally founded and owned business that uses creativity and storytelling to affect positive behavioral choices for young children, is pleased to announce that all six of the company’s Collection I books have received 2019 Purple Dragon Awards presented by Story Monsters Ink, a digital magazine that focuses on young children’s education and related issues. Two Baxter’s Corner titles, Ally Alone and Sideways Fred, tied for First Place in the category of School Issues. Four Baxter’s Corner titles, Oakley in Knots, Gerome Sticks His Neck Out, Ellema Sneezes and What a Tree It Will Be! were recognized as Honorable Mentions in the same category. All of the books are written by L. S. V. Baker and illustrated by M. E. B. Stottmann. The collection of six children’s books was released in the fall of 2018.

Baxter’s Corner books are meant to encourage intentional discussion of responsible choices and ethical behavior. Each book focuses on a value and the consequences when that value is not embraced. Baxter’s Corner products are designed to work together and include the books, puppets and wall art, which are designed to reinforce conversations about the stories. These products help develop children’s imaginations and encourage embellishment of the stories with their own details. A special “Go Beyond” section in each book enhances the story time experience even further with suggested questions and related activities.

Each title in Baxter’s Corner’s Collection I also has earned the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award®. In addition, Oakley in Knots received the 2018 Creative Child Award and What a Tree It Will Be! was honored with the 2018 International Book Excellence Award. Gerome Sticks is Neck Out was a finalist for the International Book Excellence Award in 2017. Earlier this year, Creative Child Magazine presented two of its seals of achievement to Baxter’s Corner for its Gerome Sticks His Neck Out Grow Chart Removable Wall Decal, which received the Creative Child Product of the Year Award in the category of Kid’s Room Décor and the Creative Child Seal of Excellence Award in the category of Keepsake Products.

"This exciting recognition of our work validates our mission and encourages us to keep building on the magical space we are creating for our readers and their families,” said Baxter’s Corner Chief Crayon, Mary Ellen Stottmann. “Bringing young children together with their parents, teachers and caregivers to make their story time more meaningful through positive discussion and conversation is what we are all about, at home or at school.”

The story books, matching wall art and puppets are available at www.baxterscorner.com,and come together to create the Gang at Baxter’s Corner.

About Baxter’s Corner®

Baxter’s Corner is a Louisville-based company whose mission is to create a Magical Space helping Families and Caregivers shape the character and values of their children. Building Character is Child’s Play®

About Story Monsters Ink

Story Monsters Ink is a digital monthly publication that features profiles, book reviews, movie reviews, columns by bestselling authors and educators. It has received a Gold Mom’s Choice Award, been named among the “great magazines for kids and teens” by School Library Journal and won a 2016 Irwin Award for “Best Publisher of a Literary Magazine” and “Best Editorial Director.”

“A great series for early childhood character building. Every book provides fun facts about the main animal characterized in the story and gives helpful hints on how to maximize and personalize the story’s learning potential for different audiences. (Ages 5-9)

Darlene Wohlfeil, Reviewer

Story Monsters Ink Magazine

“We found the rhyming structure of your books easy to listen to and captivating for young students. The additional resources included in the GoBeyond sections, go beyond just reading comprehension and have given our counselor ideas for lessons to help build the skills focused on in your books.”

Jennifer Fernbach, M.Ed., Instructional Facilitator

Moore Magnet Elementary School

Winston-Salem, N.C.



