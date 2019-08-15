Veteran Retail Guru Replaces Brian Henley Gould, AKA Brainchild, as President of NPI

Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutritional Products International announced this week that Jeff Fernandez has replaced Brian Henley Gould as president of NPI.Jeff Fernandez, executive vice president of NPI and former long-time buyer at Amazon and Wal-Mart, will assume all of Brian’s responsibilities with clients and retail buyers as president of NPI."We are fortunate to have someone like Jeff with his years of experience as a retail buyer at Amazon and Wal-Mart," said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI. "He is a retail professional who understands the needs of the manufacturers and retailers.“While we had plans for Brian to take the helm of NPI at some point, our policy must be upheld,” Mitch Gould said. “Trust is most important. It can take a lifetime to build trust and only seconds to lose.”Taking over for Brian will be Fernandez, who has been with the company for almost 10 years. During this time, Fernandez has sold NPI's clients’ brands to the biggest players in retail, including his former employer at Amazon.It will be invigorating to both NPI and its client base to have Fernandez, who is a real veteran of retail, serve as president. “I look forward to leading NPI into the next decades of success,” says Fernandez.NPI is a global brand management firm, which represents international health, wellness, and beauty companies at ECRMevents each year. At ECRMevents, Fernandez has shown the most prominent brick and mortar and e-commerce retailers exciting new products from brands looking to gain a foothold in the U.S. market.For more information on NPI, including how to get your brand in front of the retail industry's most influential buyers, visit www.nutricompany.com or call 561-544-0719.MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDERMitch Gould is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Mitch Gould’s expertise covers sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceutical, cosmeceuticals, beverages, and much more.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds, such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky to name a few.



