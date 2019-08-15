Exhibit by Aberson presents The Holey Kids | New Work, 3524B S Peoria Ave. Tulsa OK August 15th from 6 until 8 PM

The Holey Kids at Exhibit by Aberson The Holey Kids at Exhibit by Aberson The Holey Kids at Exhibit by Aberson

Exhibit by Aberson opens The Holey Kids this evening, Thursday August 15th from 6 until 8 PM.

TULSA, OK, USA, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit by Aberson presents

The Holey Kids | New Work

3524B S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK

Thursday August 15th

6 until 8 PM

Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present a selection of new work from The Holey Kids Thursday August 15th from 6 until 8 PM at Exhibit by Aberson located at 3524B S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa OK 74105.

The Holey Kids are a masked Duo from OKC. They strive to explore the importance of connection/collaboration in all of their creations, working to drop the notion of individualism in order to be seen as one entity.

They call themselves, Mother Holey and Father Holey, together, the Holey Kids. Both grew up in Oklahoma and find that aspect of their current artwork a vital piece. When they first met it was in bars, and began to communicate with each other on the paper from labels and coasters, drawing shapes and handing the paper back and forth. Eventually the bar visits stopped and The Holey Kids stayed in and began to paint as an organic part of their relationship. As the relationship progressed they began to see their work as the work of an individual or an entity. This aspect of their work continues to the present.

When Warby Parker was slated to open at Center 1 Tulsa, The Holey Kids were approached to complete a mural for the space. It was a project that they were excited to be involved in. Currently, inside Warby Parker at Center 1 Tulsa located at 3516 S. Peoria Avenue, you'll find original artwork from Holey Kids. This Oklahoma City-based collaborative duo created a day-brightening abstract mural that fills the space with splashes of color, adding striking contrast to the minimalist space. This evening view the Holey Kids mural and enjoy refreshments in Warby Parker from 6 until 8 PM.



For all press inquiries and information, please contact Kim Fonder at info@abersonexhibits.com or call the gallery at (918) 740-1054. Please join the conversation with Exhibit by Aberson on Facebook (@aberson.exhibits), Instagram (@exhibitbyaberson), Pinterest (@abersonexhibits), Artsy (exhibit-by-aberson) and 1stDibs (@exhibit-by-aberson).



