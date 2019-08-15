VL OMNI & Creative971 Announce Official Partnership: Official Press Release

VL OMNI, a Canadian Data Integration Platform, and Creative971, a top UAE ecommerce agency, officially join forces to serve international Shopify Plus Merchants in the Middle East

We are thrilled to be partnered and working closely with such an esteemed UAE agency as Creative971.” — Robin H. Smith, CEO, VL OMNI

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than a year of cultivating their professional relationship, today VL OMNI and Creative971 are announcing their official partnership. Starting virtually and quickly evolving into a co-hosted, first-ever Shopify Plus event for merchants in the United Arab Emirates, VL OMNI and Creative 971 have gone on to create stunning fully-integrated ecommerce projects for several GCC Merchants.

Connecting through the Shopify Plus Partner Network, VL OMNI came to know Creative971 in 2018. Creative971 was searching for a highly capable data automation and integration platform with the technical capabilities and white-gloved service to match the distinct needs of enterprise-level GCC Merchants. They discovered VL OMNI met these needs exactly. Both companies found like-mindedness drives to create stunning and technically functional ecommerce projects for high-volume, high-velocity ecommerce merchants who value agility, scalability, and customer experience as a part of their core strategies.

“Where there is a will, there is a way! Working with top industry partners is the key.”

- Julia Jackle, CEO & Co-Founder, Creative971

Creative971’s class-leading website development and design is highly trusted by merchants for their ecommerce development expertise in Shopify and Shopify Plus. They are the go-to agency for UAE and GCC top brands to deliver their online retail and omni-channel solutions. VL OMNI is a Canadian-based strategically-focused iPaaS point-to-multipoint serverless data integration platform that tailors pre-existing Connectors to fit Merchant’s business requirements, serving merchants across North America, Europe, and the GCC. Together, VL OMNI and Creative971 are expanding the reach of Shopify Plus while bringing long-term success to GCC enterprise-level Merchants who want the best agency and integration services in the region.

ABOUT VL OMNI

VL OMNI is a cloud based, EU-GDPR compliant platform for agile and scalable iPaaS Data Integration. We consult to create strategic data integrations that maintain a central point of data truth. Business agility and scalability is enhanced while incorporating business rules to maximize efficiency and actualize on core strategies.

Learn more at VLOMNI.com

ABOUT CREATIVE971

Creative971, founded in 2016 is an E-Commerce Agency only, which works solely on Shopify and Shopify Plus platform. They know the platform better than anyone else in the Middle Eastern world, trusted by global Brands seeking to localize their online presence and to capitalize and maximize their sale through the E-Commerce growth within the region.

Creative971 is the go-to agency if you look to start your Shopify project within the region, trusted by the UAE and GCC top brands to deliver their online retail and omni-channel solutions.

Learn more at Creative971.com





