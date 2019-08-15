First Citizens Bank Returns for Seventh Annual Charlotte Kickoff Night

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event organizers have renewed its community partnership with North Carolina-headquartered First Citizens Bank, one of the largest family-controlled banks in the United States, for the 2019 Charlotte Kickoff Night at the Sportsplex at Matthews Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. First Citizens Bank is the title sponsor of all “First Downs” throughout the two-game event and will be recognized as the official and exclusive banking partner of Charlotte Kickoff Night.“First Citizens Bank is thrilled to sponsor Charlotte Kickoff Night first downs and to be the official banking partner,” said the bank’s Charlotte Metro Area Executive Andy Shene. “It’s a great event for our community and a fantastic way to launch a new season of high school football. At First Citizens, we understand that working in a community means being part of that community. It’s part of our Forever First commitment to the people and businesses we serve.”The 2019 Charlotte Kickoff Night game schedule is as follows:Sun Valley vs. Charlotte Christian – 5:00 p.m.David W. Butler vs. William Amos Hough – 8:00 p.m.Both match-ups will feature schools with proud, winning traditions and a number of NCAA Division I prospects. Together the four teams have a combined overall record of 41-9 from the 2018 football season. Fans, of all ages, from the greater Charlotte Metro area are encouraged to join us as we kickoff the 2019 high school football season.For more information about the 2019 Charlotte Kickoff Night, click here About First Citizens Bank:Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Drawing from over a century of experience serving the needs of its customers, First Citizens focuses on developing long-term relationships and offers a comprehensive array of products and services to help people and businesses manage their finances. First Citizens Bank is a subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq:FCNCA), which has over $37 billion in assets. For more information, call toll free 1.888. FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever FirstAbout National Amateur Sports:National Amateur Sports (NAS) is a full-service sports marketing firm focused on growing amateur athletics programs. By leveraging technology, NAS eases administrative burdens and enriches the quality of school’s media assets. The improved platform drives traffic and attracts community partners eager to reach this valued demographic through targeted marketing campaigns and community good will. These partnerships generate much needed revenue for interscholastic sports.



