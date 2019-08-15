Carolina Digital Phone Installs Hosted VoIP Phone System for North Carolina’s Graham County Schools

Graham County Schools, North Carolina

Our system had been out of date for years, and everyone we talked to said that it would cost well over $100,000 to replace it. Carolina Digital Phone came well under our budget.” — Robert Moody, Assistant Superintendent at Graham County Schools

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Digital Phone a leading hosted VoIP and telecommunications firm that serves businesses, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions nationwide, is proud to announce that it has installed a state-of-the-art hosted VoIP phone system for Graham County Schools, a K–12 graded school district serving Graham County, North Carolina.

The installation included a total of 120 seats in Graham County Schools' central administrative office, and across its roster of schools including Robbinsville Elementary School, Robbinsville Middle School, Robbinsville High School, and The Academy.

Commented Chris Villa, Major Account Director at Carolina Digital Phone: "I had the pleasure of meeting Robert Moody, the Assistant Superintendent at Graham County Schools at the SC Ed Tech Conference in late 2018. We spoke at length, and shortly thereafter Robert invited us to provide an on-site demo to his team that included the organization's IT Director Myra Waldroup. For the next couple of months we stayed in contact and answered questions, and eventually we submitted a formal proposal at the end of February. We were thrilled when Robert informed us that we had won the deal, and the implementation process was a total success!"

Commented Robert Moody, Assistant Superintendent at Graham County Schools: "Our phone system had been out of date for years, and everyone we talked to said that it was going to cost us well over $100,000 to replace it — which was simply not feasible for us as a small school system with a limited budget. That is when we came across Carolina Digital Phone and everything changed. Chris Villa and her sales engineer colleagues were awesome to deal with. They were friendly and very well versed in the product, and the cost was well within our budget. We also purchased affordable IP phones, and the monthly savings will pay for them in the first year or two. The experience with Carolina Digital Phone continues to be wonderful. They came and installed everything, and worked great with our IT department. I would recommend them to anyone looking for a new phone system!"

About Carolina Digital Phone

Carolina Digital Phone is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education and government telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company's offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry's deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey setup including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing land lines, cell phones or VoIP phones. Learn more at https://carolinadigitalphone.com

Carolina Digital Phone, Inc.

301 S Elm Street, Suite 601

Greensboro, North Carolina 27401

(336) 544-4000



