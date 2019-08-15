Self-Help Tools to Navigate Any Daily Life Struggle: Supportiv Releases New Collection

Coping's Ruff

Supportiv, the anonymous peer support network, announces a new article collection: Actionable steps and self-help tools to cope with many daily life struggles.

If you need new ways to feel better, these techniques are worth a try.” — Pouria Mojabi

BERKELEY, CA, USA, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supportiv , the peer support network that matches users into real-time, topic-specific peer groups for anonymous support for whatever’s on your mind – from grief to panic, relationship conflicts to family troubles, and helplessness to self-help – shares its latest collection of articles, giving readers coping tools to help ease their struggles.Helena Plater-Zyberk, Supportiv Co-Founder, notes the impact of self-help on mental wellness: “We all have ups and downs. Most of us can’t go to therapy for each and every difficult emotion or life challenge we encounter. It’s important to have an array of coping tools for when we are dealing with struggles on our own.”Supportiv Co-Founder Pouria Mojabi continues: “Our instincts don’t always tell us the most effective ways to cope. If you need new ways to feel better, these techniques are worth a try.”Key topics covered include:- I Fucked Up: What To Do When You’ve Made A Mistake- Do This To Get Yourself Out Of The House- Help A Friend Through A Breakup With These Techniques- Ways To Handle Unhelpful Thinking Styles- Use Emotional Contagion To Re-Learn Social Skills- Tools To Stop Racing Thoughts, Fast- How To Stop Thinking About Someone: 10 Steps- 3 Reasons Why You Should Stop ‘Shoulding’ On Yourself- Steps To Take When You’re Depressed and Can’t Find A Job- 15 Things You Can Say To A Friend Who’s Struggling- Drop Your Baggage! 5 Steps To A Perfect Emotional Staycation- Still Love Your Ex? It’s Normal, But You Can Stop The Pain- How To Protect Yourself From A Guilt Trip- How To Use An Online Chat Room For Relationship Help- Help! What Am I Going To Do? Ways To Keep Moving Forward- Self Care Checklist For Manly Men...and more!Find coping tools to help your individual struggle at http://supportiv.com/coping-tools . New articles and resources added regularly.Take matters into your own hands and be your own emotional first responder, with Supportiv.Supportiv has already helped over 70,000 users feel less lonely, inadequate, angry, sad, broken, and depressed through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. It is available instantly, and free for your first 24 hours, at www.supportiv.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.