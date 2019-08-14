Bore Tech Utilities & Construction Debuts on Inc. 500, Climbing to No. 402 With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 1,137%

Sandy Fernandez, President & Co-Owner Kleimer Cruz, Vice President & Co-Owner Wendy Cabral, Director of Engineering

Miami-based Bore Tech Utilities & Construction Prominently Debuts on the Inc. 500, Climbing to No. 402 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,137 Percent

Our 3-Year Revenue Growth of 1,137% is part of our mission to be the leading Hispanic-owned utilities and telecommunications construction contractor in the U.S. Government and large private sector” — Santy Fernández, President and Co-Owner

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. magazine today revealed that, BORE TECH UTILITIES & CONSTRUCTION prominently made its debut on the Inc. 500 list of America’s fastest-growing privately owned companies, ranking No. 402 with an impressive three-year revenue growth of 1,137 percent.The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 “Our 3-Year Revenue Growth of 1,137% is part of our mission to be the leading Hispanic-owned utilities and telecommunications construction contractor in the U.S. Federal Government and large private sector” said Santy Fernández, President and co-owner BORE TECH UTILITIES & CONSTRUCTION. Fernández added: "For our growth and supplier diversity strategy we've partnered with the nation's leading expert in scaling minority-owned businesses, Rafael Marrero. Rafael Marrero & Company has helped us take our firm to the next level."BORE TECH UTILITIES & CONSTRUCTION will be featured with the top 500 companies in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20).Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 “The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.About Bore Tech Utilities & Maintenance Organizations such as AT&T, Crown Castle, FPL Power Division, Fibernet, and Glotel call on Bore Tech Utilities & Maintenance Inc. for their mission critical utility underground projects because of our consistent history of on-time delivery, construction quality, and safety track record. The MBE Certified, Hispanic-owned firm builds power and communication lines and all related structures needed for the infrastructure to provide for energy and broadband needs. For more information please visit: http://www.bore-tech.net About Rafael Marrero & CompanyRafael Marrero & Company helps other Veteran-Owned, Minority, Women, and Small Businesses break into the $500 Billion federal market. Rafael Marrero & Company is full-service provider of federal contractor registration, SBA federal certifications, market research, procurement readiness training, marketing, proposal writing, and GSA schedule services. The firm is licensed, insured and holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ Rating. Rafael Marrero & Company, the premiere business-to-government (B2G) management consulting firm is ranked as one of America’s fastest growing privately owned companies, Supplier of the Year, Top Government Services Providers, Best 50 Workplaces in America, and Inc. 500 Honorees. Learn more: www.rafaelmarrero.com



