Family Matters of Greater Washington will Celebrate its 137th Anniversary Gala

The John Theban Award goes to Ruth Watson Lubic

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic Mayflower Hotel, located at 1127 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC, will be the site of the Family Matters of Greater Washington celebration. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 6pm-9pm.

Highlighting this event as a keynote speaker is U. S. Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD). Representative Raskin is an attorney who is a U. S Representative for Maryland's 8th Congressional District.

Family Matters will be honoring individuals with special FMGW awards for their advocacy, support and their exemplary service to the community.

This special event will recognize the following honorees:

Ruth Watson Lubic:

The John Theban Award - The John Theban Award is given to an individual who exemplifies the qualities of service to Family Matters demonstrated by John Theban during his illustrious 37-year tenure as the Agency’s Executive Director. Those qualities include an affinity for the needs of the community and a commitment to supporting the organization in its efforts to help low-income residents achieve a higher quality life.

RUTH WATSON LUBIC, CNM, EDD, FAAN, FACNM is an American-certified nurse-midwife and applied anthropologist, who pioneered the role of nurse-midwives as primary care providers for women, particularly in maternity care. Lubic is considered to be one of the leaders of the nurse-midwifery movement in the United States. Dr. Lubic has received multiple awards for her dedication to public service. Additionally, Dr. Lubic is a member of the Board of Directors of Thomas Gaiter Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission of Education and Health for all.



Wayne Tumage and Charles Ingoglia:

The Richard A. Herman Award - The Richard A. Herman Award is given to an individual whose efforts in local and/or national public policy has shown a commitment to help low-income individuals and families with critical needs. Mr. Herman, a philanthropist, donated to Washington organizations that included the National Symphony Orchestra, the Washington National Opera, the Kennedy Center, the Corcoran Gallery of Art as well as Family Matters of Greater Washington.

Del. Kris Valderrama:

The Mary Alice Stoddard Community Service Award - The Mary Alice Stoddard Community Service Award is presented annually to an individual who has provided exemplary leadership and service that improves individual, family and community life and is named in honor of Mary Alice Stoddard, a former member of the Board of Trustees of Family Matters.

Family Matters of Greater Washington is a non-government, nonprofit organization accredited by the Council on Accreditation Services for Families and Children, Inc. and the American Camping Association. Formerly known as Family and Child Services of Washington, D.C., Inc., Family Matters was founded in 1882 and has been an integral part of the Washington, D.C. community for more than 132 years serving children, seniors, and families.



