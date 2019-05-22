Thomas Gaiter Foundation to Exhibit During New York Small Business Expo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Gaiter Foundation (TGF) is proud to announce exhibiting during New York Small Business Expo, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. TGF will be located at Exhibitor Booth # 452.TGF is a small nonprofit organization with the mission of education and health for all. This charity caters to the disadvantaged from K-12th as well as offer need-based scholarships to college students here in America and abroad.According to Forbes.com, New York is the top city in America to expand your business, make connections and try new ventures. Small Business Expo will celebrate its 10th year in the Big Apple providing local entrepreneurs business and educational resources.TGF is excited to team-up with Small Business Expo to provide local small businesses in the New York metropolitan area.Please meet our talented and exceptional representative, Ms. Jillian Leigh Talarczyk at Booth # 452.NEW YORK SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center | Hall 1A – 655 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001 from 10:00 am until 5:30 pm.For more information and free registration, visit the New York registration page.For media coverage and/or complimentary press passes please contact Hagar Bermudez,(212) 404-2345, hagar@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation’s largest small business networking and educational event in the Country. From 2015-2018 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, nearly 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the Country register for Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show’s owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. For more information, visit thesmallbusinessexpo.com.



