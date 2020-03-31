Thomas Gaiter Foundation, NAMED “2019 TOP-RATED NONPROFIT” by GreatNonprofits Award based on Outstanding Online Reviews

GreatNonprofits

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release: Thomas Gaiter Foundation , NAMED “2019 TOP-RATED NONPROFIT” by GreatNonprofits Award based on Outstanding Online ReviewsThomas Gaiter Foundation announced today it has been named a “2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.Thomas Gaiter Foundation (TGF) provides necessities such as safe water, food, clothing, and basic school supplies to those who need it. We aid all individuals in need, including the disabled and the veterans, as well as render health services in disaster relief programs. We also provide need-based scholarships for college education and technical schools at various universities across the country and abroad.The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Thomas Gaiter Foundation received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients. "Thomas Gaiter Foundation is a wonderful organization that sets its sights on benefiting those close around us as well as around the world. Their two focus points of education and health make their mission relatable to every human on this Earth.", according to one of the reviews.“Thomas Gaiter Foundation is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is a well-deserved recognition not only of their work but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with this organization.”GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers, and recipients of aid.The complete list of 2019 Top Rated Nonprofits can be found at https://greatnonprofits.org/awards/browse/Campaign:Year2019/Issue:All/Page:1



