Aqua-Yield® Named Inc. 5000 Company

DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that Utah-based Aqua-Yield , Inc. is No. 3077 on its annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Aqua-Yield’s line of products improve the efficiency of fertilizer and farm chemicals using its Enhanced NanoShield Delivery™.“It’s a huge honor to be recognized with all of these entrepreneurial companies,” said Clark Bell, CEO and co-founder. “Aqua-Yield’s purpose is to help farmers. Our growth the past five years and our mission has been proven by this great honor as being selected as an Inc. 5000 company. It’s important that we thank our incredible employees, customers and the farmers that we support for believing in the Aqua-Yield mission.”Established in 2014, Aqua-Yield’s patented line of products, including NanoGroand NanoPro™, are being used in 38 states and countries around the world. The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage of revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018.###Aqua-Yield’sEnhanced NanoShield Delivery™ (END) improves crop nutrient uptake, increases yield, decreases inputs and enhances the sustainability of soil. Aqua-Yield’s patented line of products are used on crops across the United States and in countries throughout the world. Regardless of crop, climate or chemistry, The END by Aqua-Yield drives results where it matters, the farmers bottom line. For more information, visit aquayield.com.



