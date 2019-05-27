Aqua-YIeld Introduces NanoPhite for general use

“On the first app we noticed an extremely greener color in leaf and stem soon after and also noticed a big jump in leaf size with just one app.” ” — Shane Conley, Owner of Par-Ley Produce

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --AquaYield Announces Availability of NanoPhite New product enhanced efficiency of overall phosphorus applicationsFor Immediate Release — May 27, 2019Contact: Doug Jardine 801.638.5020 doug@aquayield.comDraper, UT — Aqua-Yield today announces the immediate availability of NanoPhite™, the company’s latest product to use its patented and proprietary NanoShield® delivery system - and - the latest to ensure proper and total nutrition during the crop’s growing cycle. NanoPhite™ improves the absorption rates of phosphorus. NanoPhite™ is available for purchase in easy-to-use 2.5 gallon containers, and at only four (4) ounces per use, can “feed” up to 80 acres of land.Aqua yield customers have been amazed at the results in the field, pairing Nanoshield technology with phosphite products. Now Aqua-yield has a specialized formulation to deliver phosphite at critical times in the season.“The reason NanoPhite™ is such a great product”, says Aqua-Yield Chief Science Officer, Landon Bunderson PhD., “is because of the improved absorption, guaranteed by our proprietary delivery system; the patented Nano-Shield. The improved absorption rates really create a win-win for the farmer due to using less product. Ultimately what you see is better, faster and lower phosphite input with much improved results.”Shane Conley, Owner of Par-Ley Produce LLC, was one of the first to try NanoPhite and results were immediate. “On the first app we noticed an extremely greener color in leaf and stem soon after and also noticed a big jump in leaf size with just one app.”Research and development of NanoPhite™ has spanned the last two years. Constant positive results, including many in the environmental area, indicated it was time for a general release.Co-founded in 2014, Aqua-Yield® introduced the “smallest innovation in agricultural history”; nanoparticulation. Aqua-Yield’s technologies deliver materials directly to the plant’s cells leading to a much higher overall efficiency and resulting in significant advantages for the grower/producer. Results of the company’s unique technologies include; higher yields, lower cost inputs, shorter crop cycles, less environmental impact and an increase in delivery of nutrients.For information on Aqua-Yield visit www.aquayield.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.