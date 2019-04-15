Aqua-Yield is University of Utah Employer of the Year

Aqua-YIeld CEO and Co-founder

University honors company for commitment to business and students

We must always have our ‘business eyes’ set on research, development and growth of our nanotechnology." ” — Clark Bell Aqua-Yield CEO

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Honor specifically mentions company’s commitment to internshipsFor Immediate Release — April 15, 2019Contact: Doug Jardine 801.638.5020 doug@aquayield.comDraper, UT — Aqua-Yield’s ® commitment to business and students has landed the nanotechnology company a unique honor from the University of Utah. The university’s Career & Professional Development Center named Aqua-Yield® as its Employer of the Year, for its dedication to creating student success and to the overall motivation of students through the company’s intern program.And the reason the honor is so special to Aqua-Yield is, the nomination came from one of its own interns, Kyle Isaacson, a current PhD candidate at the Nano Institute at the university.In Kyle’s own words, “Even though the company has grown impressively while running an honest and environmentally-friendly operation, the upper management places an even greater focus on ensuring employee happiness and skill development. I strongly encourage the committee to give Aqua-Yield serious consideration for the award. The company has focused on bringing nanotechnology into the agronomy field, coining words such as “nanogronomy” and “nano-shield technology”.Kyle continued, “I joined Aqua-Yield as a Product Development Intern this past summer with little expectation of having significant interaction with company upper management. My belief proved to be sorely unfounded, as nearly all members of upper management scheduled individual meetings with me and/or took me out to lunch within my first week, including Clark Bell (CEO), Landon Bunderson (CSO), Mike Bullock (COO), and Warren Bell (Chairman). My respect for each of them grew immensely as they personally shared their vision for the company and expanded that I, as an intern, had a very distinct and important role in making that vision a reality.”“Kyle is an exceptional young man and to have him nominate Aqua-Yield® is sincerely one of the finest tributes our young company could receive,” says Clark Bell, Aqua-Yield® CEO. “We must always have our ‘business eyes’ set on research, development and growth of our nanotechnology, but an integral building block of any successful company is the manner in which it treats and manages employees (interns). What a special event indeed for Kyle to recognize our overall corporate commitment to the mainstay of our company’s mission statement.”Aqua-Yield® was presented the award during a dinner/ceremony at the university.Co-founded in 2014, Aqua-Yield® introduced the “smallest innovation in agricultural history”; nanoparticulation. Aqua-Yield’s technologies deliver materials directly to the plant’s cells leading to a much higher overall efficiency, resulting in significant advantages for the grower. Results of the company’s unique technologies include; higher yields, lower cost inputs, shorter crop cycles, less environmental impact and an increase in nutrient impact.For information on Aqua-Yield visit www.aquayield.com



