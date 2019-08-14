VALiNTRY Achieves Rare Honor with Third Consecutive Inc. 5000 Ranking in 2019

VALiNTRY Achieves Rare Honor with Its Third Consecutive Ranking on the Inc. 5000 – Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Firm Ranks No. 2229 in 2019 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 180 Percent

Firm Ranks No. 2229 in 2019 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 180% Percent

WINTER PARK, FL, USA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that VALiNTRY is No. 2229 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. VALiNTRY joins Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names who also gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are extremely proud to once again be honored by Inc. magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies,” said CEO Daryl Dixon. “Only one in eight companies who make the list are able to stay there for three years or more so, as one of the highest-ranking companies in Central Florida, we are excited to be a part of such a dynamic group of growth-minded entrepreneurs.”

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com) been very competitive within their markets, but the entire list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

As a Salesforce® registered consulting partner and a Google and Microsoft Partner, VALiNTRY was also recently honored as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, life sciences, telecommunications, and energy tech companies in North America. Other recent achievements include:

• Orlando Business Journal’s Fast 50 (2018, 2019) – a list of the fastest-growing private companies headquartered in Central Florida

•. Orlando Business Journal’s Best Places to Work contest (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) – where VALiNTRY was the highest-scoring company in its size category for the second year in a row in 2019

About VALiNTRY

Founded in 2013, VALiNTRY uses its deep knowledge of the Healthcare, IT, Financial and Accounting industries as well as Salesforce expertise to deliver innovative solutions that help clients reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and drive business growth. The firm is also unique as one of the few Salesforce Registered Consulting Partners that also provides staffing services.

With three offices across the U.S. and one of the largest independent resume databases in North America, VALiNTRY can deliver a breadth and depth of quality professional U.S.-based talent that is rarely matched in any industry. The firm’s client list includes organizations that range from large hospital networks and global entertainment companies to other technology startups and not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations. To learn more about VALiNTRY’s services, please visit our websites: Salesforce consulting & staffing (www.VALiNTRYcrm.com), Information Technology consulting & staffing (www.VALiNTRYtechnology.com), or Finance & Accounting and CPA staffing (www.VALiNTRYfinancial.com).

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.