Lucyd Releases Cutting-edge Richard Sherman Sunglasses

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucyd, the innovative eyewear developer, is pleased to announce the launch of a new line of collectible sunglasses called Sherman Shades.

Sherman Shades are a unique combination of sports memorabilia and premium sunglasses. They were developed in partnership with Richard Sherman, cornerback of the San Francisco 49ers and Chief Brand Officer of Lucyd. The line boasts four limited edition variants, each with its own purpose:

1. SHOWTIME. This wraparound goggle-style sunglass is ideal for training outdoors. It features an oversize polarized lens with extra protection for peripheral vision.

2. FIRE UP. An aviator in 49ers colors, with a classic style and a special ultra-dark lens perfect for driving. The lens also features an anti-blue light coating for protection from screens.

3. COASTER. A sunglass with a heavy-metal look and unique eye guards. For when you want to look extra sharp.

4. COOL DOWN. An icy clear frame that features a brand new type of lens: auto-tinting haze master. This innovation offers max protection against screens, darkens in the sun and slightly enhances night vision. The lens gives it the flexibility of indoor and outdoor eye protection.

Each pair includes several accessories:

1. A limited edition Richard Sherman football card

2. A numbered certificate of authenticity

3. A sport zipper case and slip case (SHOWTIME includes only the slip case)

4. Cleaning cloth

5. A coupon for a $15 credit on the Lucyd.co eShop

Each purchaser will also be entered into a sweepstakes to win a regulation American football signed by Richard Sherman. Watch the video to see Richard introduce the new eyewear.

Richard Sherman, Super Bowl XLVIII Champion, said:

“I’m thrilled to share the first edition of Sherman Shades with football fans nationwide. These are no ordinary sunglasses—they were designed to give maximum eye protection with supreme style.”

Harrison Gross, CEO and cofounder of Lucyd, said:

"At a starting price of $49.99, and a limited run of only 2,700 pairs, Sherman Shades offer unprecedented value as sunglasses and football memorabilia in one."

Season 1 of Sherman Shades debuts August 15th on Amazon.

About Lucyd

The mission of Lucyd is to enhance the visual experience. Lucyd is pioneering a new market for prescription-ready, tech-enhanced glasses, and operates an eShop for innovative eyewear. To learn more please visit Lucyd.co.

