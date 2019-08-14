General Electric Selects SemaConnect for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at the GE Global Research Center

New SemaConnect Smart EV Charging Stations Provide the Newest Green Amenity for GE Employees in Niskayuna

General Electric has a long history in future-forward technology. SemaConnect is honored to be the new provider of EV charging amenities at GE’s Global Research Center.” — Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect

NISKAYUNA, N.Y., USA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces the installation of 25 Series 6 electric vehicle charging stations at GE Global Research Center, General Electric’s research and development center in Niskayuna, New York. This installation is part of a year-long project at the GE campus, which includes a combination of dual pedestal, single pedestal, and wall-mounted EV charging stations in the employee parking lots.

“As the brainchild of Thomas Edison, General Electric has a long history in future-forward technology. SemaConnect is honored to be the new provider of electric vehicle charging amenities at GE’s Global Research Center,” said Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect. He continued, “This new smart EV charging station program is just another way that GE is leading the way for corporations adding EV charging as a green workplace amenity.”

SemaConnect’s Series 6 smart electric vehicle charging stations are designed for shared use at commercial properties. In addition to its slim form factor and futuristic interactive LED lights, the Series 6 is also rugged, weatherproof, and compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles in North America. The new charging stations at GE Global Research Center are also linked to the SemaConnect Network, which includes live station status, smartphone application, station locator, sustainability reports, and custom pricing and access policies. Current station status and locations can be found on the SemaConnect mobile application for iPhone and Android.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.