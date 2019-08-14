American Fidelity Ranks in Top 50 Insurers

American Fidelity Chief Financial Officer John Cassil

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity Assurance Company has once again been named to Ward’s list of 50 top performing life and health insurance companies American Fidelity is recognized for outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency and performance over a five-year period.“Our mission is to help provide financial stability to our Customers. Ward’s recognition of American Fidelity’s strong financial performance reflects our long-term dedication to our Customers,” said John Cassil, chief financial officer.Ward Group is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for insurance companies. The ranking places American Fidelity Assurance Company in the top 50 of all life and health insurance companies out of the 700 that were analyzed. Each company that makes the list has passed safety and consistency screenings and has achieved superior performance during the previous five years.###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million Customers across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.American Fidelity is currently recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for in America” by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Workand Fortune Magazine.Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance, Best Workplaces for Women and Best Workplaces for Diversity.In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care. Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT. And, Training magazine chose American Fidelity as one of the Training Top 125 companies that excel at employee training and development.



