Global Desiccants Market To Reach Almost $160 Million By 2022 | Report from TBRC

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The desiccants market consists of sales of desiccants materials or products. Desiccants absorb the moisture from the surroundings and prevent the products from getting damaged due to moisture. Desiccants materials includes silica gel, zeolite, activated alumina, activated charcoal, calcium chloride, clay and others.

The global desiccants market was valued at about $0.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.16 billion at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the desiccants market in 2016. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The desiccants market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Increasing demand for desiccants in the packaging industry combined with that in consumer products drives the growth of the desiccants market. Desiccants packets are tiny sachets that contains bentonite clay, silica gel, molecular sieve or other absorbent products to protect goods from humidity, moisture, odors and other damaging elements. High humidity and moisture in air leads to product damage in consumer goods, medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

High cost investment for setting up machineries is restraining the growth of the desiccants market. Increase in machinery setup cost increases the production cost of the desiccants. This may increase the end-user cost. Thus, restrain the growth of the market. Rising demand for desiccants in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, and beverages to control humidity in manufacturing and processing products. Rise in carbon percent and increased atmospheric temperature causes damage to products due to high moisture content in atmosphere. Various methods of dehumidification are used by these industries to avoid moisture contents in a close vicinity. For example, desiccant wheels are most effective and economical methods used to control humidity level for these industries.

Desiccants are compounds or agents used to facilitate low humidity environment by absorbing moisture content from the air during storage or maintenance of materials and products. Desiccants are used in pharmaceutical process chain. The correct selection and use of a desiccant can prevent chemical reactions and ensures the integrity and performance of finished products. For example, Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate mesylate) is packaged in a bottle containing a 30-day supply with a desiccant (drying agent) in the cap to help keep moisture away from the capsules.

In August 2018, AptarGroup, Inc., US-based company providing a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, acquired CSP Technologies S.à r.l. for $555 million. With this acquisition, Aptar looks forward to expand the CSP Technologies’ existing business in the pharma market, and leveraging their active packaging. CSP Technologies S.à r.l., a leader in active packaging technology based on proprietary material science expertise.

Major players in the desiccants market include Porocel, The Dow Chemical, INEOS, Fuji Silysia Chemical, Hengye Molecular Sieve.

