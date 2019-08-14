Full Monty's Steve Huison as 'CAPTAIN KYNAN' in the UK Historical Mini-Epic 'Brigantia'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Huison famous for his role 'Lomper' in the massive UK film THE FULL MONTY (1997) joins the cast as Ferriby-Boatman CAPTAIN KYNAN for the historical film Brigantia, tentatively scheduled to start in the UK, Leeds, Exmoor, and historical places such as Gilmerton Druid Caverns in Scotland, and Looe, Cornwall UK. This incredible film that takes place during the time of Christ in ancient England and is based on 'True' and unknown history and the legends which reveals it. This film is a milestone since there has never been a film like this about England's history and its origins.The film also stars acclaimed Scottish film and television actor James Robinson, famous for being 'Young William Wallace' in the epic film Braveheart - 1995 with other credits including Outlander, Babylon, The Borgias; Andy Beckwith Infamously known as the recurring villain 'Rorge' in HBO's award-winning series Game of Thrones. James Phelps 'Fred Weasley' of the Harry Potter film series, and the iconic British actor, Robert Powell internationally known for his title role as 'Jesus' in the epic 1977 mini-series Jesus of Nazareth. Among other films include Tommy (1975), The Thirty Nine Steps (1978), and 'The Italian Job' - 1969.Logline:A British archaeologist discovers an ancient village that tells the intimate story of Airell a young Druid Ministre living at the time Christ, and through his life his discovery of the ancient secrets, the Druids, and mysteries of the universe that caused a spiritual rebirth in the beginning of England and eventually around the world.



