Full Monty's Steve Huison as 'CAPTAIN KYNAN' in the UK Historical Mini-Epic 'Brigantia'
The film also stars acclaimed Scottish film and television actor James Robinson, famous for being 'Young William Wallace' in the epic film Braveheart - 1995 with other credits including Outlander, Babylon, The Borgias; Andy Beckwith Infamously known as the recurring villain 'Rorge' in HBO's award-winning series Game of Thrones. James Phelps 'Fred Weasley' of the Harry Potter film series, and the iconic British actor, Robert Powell internationally known for his title role as 'Jesus' in the epic 1977 mini-series Jesus of Nazareth. Among other films include Tommy (1975), The Thirty Nine Steps (1978), and 'The Italian Job' - 1969.
Logline:
A British archaeologist discovers an ancient village that tells the intimate story of Airell a young Druid Ministre living at the time Christ, and through his life his discovery of the ancient secrets, the Druids, and mysteries of the universe that caused a spiritual rebirth in the beginning of England and eventually around the world.
