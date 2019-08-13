TurbineAero, Inc. and Jet Parts Engineering co-hosted Customer Symposium

Exclusive invite attracted full attendance at Symposium.

Two international aviation MROs join together for customer event.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurbineAero, a portfolio company of The Gores Group, and Jet Parts Engineering joined forces on 13 August 2019 at a private Cost-Savings Symposium in Thailand.

The event was held at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit hotel in Bangkok, Thailand with major South-East Asia based airline representatives and customers in attendance. TurbineAero and Jet Parts Engineering discussed strategy around eliminating extraneous costs without sacrificing quality and productivity within the aviation industry.

The event included morning and afternoon presentations, along with evening festivities at the same venue.

“I am very pleased with the great attendance to our cost-savings symposium. All the participating parties ranging from airline representatives to business partners, parts distributors and colleagues in the aerospace industry showed to be really interested in our value proposition and our approach towards saving cost of ownership of APU operation,” said Peter Gille, Vice President and General Manager of TurbineAero-Asia. “The interaction between participants was superb, the outcome unexpectedly positive and I am looking forward to organizing this conference again next year.”

John Benscheidt, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Jet Parts Engineering commented, “These symposiums are great opportunities for our customers to learn more about what options they have to save costs while maintaining safety and reliability, along with giving more control of their supply chain. Airlines networking with each other and talking about best practices with their PMA and DER programs is also a benefit that the symposium brings.”

About TurbineAero, Inc.

Headquartered in Chandler, AZ, TurbineAero is the leading APU MRO service provider of comprehensive, flexible and reliable solutions to the global aerospace community. As the largest independent APU MRO globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations, three business units are located near Phoenix, AZ and the fourth is just outside of Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, please visit www.turbineaero.com

For more information about TurbineAero, please contact:

Lisa Gates

Global Communications & Marketing Specialist

(480) 824-2700

lisa.gates@turbineaero.com

About Jet Parts Engineering

As a recognized and awarded leader in the development of FAA-approved PMA parts and engineered repairs, Jet Parts Engineering is devoted to providing spare parts solutions to our global network of airline and MRO partners. We help our customers battle their increasing costs of component, airframe, and engine maintenance with our competitive pricing, reduced lead times, and customized repairs. Comprised of some of the best and brightest in the industry, Jet Parts Engineering’s staff believes in attentiveness and responsibility to its customers. Learn more at www.jetpartsengineering.com

For more information about Jet Parts Engineering, please contact:

Shayne Kao

Marketing Specialist

(206) 281-0963

skao@jetpartsengineering.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.